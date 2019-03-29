You are here

A million protesters urge Bouteflika to quit as president

Protesters have ambitious demands — they want to overthrow an an entire political system and replace it with a new generation of leaders. (File/AFP)
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
0

A million protesters urge Bouteflika to quit as president

  • The protests have been largely peaceful but have put pressure on the army to act
  • Some witnesses estimated the number of people on the streets on Friday at around one million, but authorities said the number was lower
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
0

ALGIERS: Algerian police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons on Friday against protesters in Algiers demanding that Abdelaziz Bouteflika step down as president.

Witnesses claimed a million people had taken to the streets in the capital but authorities said there was no official figure.

Huge numbers turned out for a sixth successive Friday despite a string of loyalists deserting the president and calling for him to quit and make way for a government-led change of leadership.

Protesters rejected those moves as attempts by key figures in Bouteflika’s entourage to retain their own grip on power.

Crowds of demonstrators, many of them young but also including army veterans of Algeria’s 1990s civil war, packed the square outside the main post office, which has become the center of protests.

“We’re fed up with those in power,” the protesters chanted. “We want a new government.”

Some waved the green, white and red Algerian flag or draped it over their shoulders, while others held banners with slogans and cartoons.

“We’re here to issue a final appeal to those in power: ‘Take your bags and go’,” said Amin, 45, who traveled to the capital from the port of Bejaia nearly 200 km away.

Bouteflika, 82, who uses a wheelchair and has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, this month postponed presidential elections due in April and said he would not seek a fifth term as planned.

The move angered Algerians who saw it as a ploy by those around him to extend his two decades in power, and tens of thousands took to the streets demanding his immediate removal.

Protesters on Friday chose humor to reject plans for a transition of power under Article 102 of the Algerian constitution. “102 — that number is out of service,” said one placard. “Please call the people.”

Others raised a banner saying: “We demand the implementation of Article 2019: All of you go.”

While many are against Bouteflika and his inner circle, they also reject the army’s intervention in civilian political life.

“Street pressure will continue until the system goes,” said student Mohamed Djemai, 25.

“We have only one word to say today, all the gang must go immediately, game over,” said Ali, a merchant.

Topics: Algeria

Gazans brace for more mass border demos at anniversary

Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA
0

Gazans brace for more mass border demos at anniversary

  • Protests have achieved ‘national cohesion, but Gaza’s liberation is still some way off’
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA
0

GAZA CITY: Protests are to take place across Gaza City on the anniversary of last year’s series of demonstrations against Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The protests began on March 30, last year, when Palestinians voiced their frustration at the siege imposed on their region 13 years ago, and at the refusal of Israeli authorities to allow refugees to return to the towns and villages displaced during the 1948 Nakba.

A member of the political bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Talal Abu Zarifa, said the previous demonstrations had gained international attention through “peaceful popular resistance,” and had helped rehabilitate the Palestinian cause on the international scene. 

He added that regular marches and protests would not stop until the siege was lifted.

Hamas spokesman Hazim Qasim agreed with Zarifa, stating that the protests had achieved “national cohesion,” but acknowledged that the liberation of Gaza was still some way off. 

He added, though, that continued participation in the marches would send a strong message to Israel and the international community that the Palestinians would not give up on their cause.

Writer and political analyst Hossam Al-Dajni said that the most important achievement of the protests was that they had “eroded” Israel’s image as a sympathetic, restrained force, revealing an “uglier” face to the world.

“For years, Israel has been working to connect the Palestinian struggle with terrorism, but during the peaceful marches in Gaza, in which the Palestinians resisted, it committed war crimes in front of the eyes of the world,” he told Arab News.

Meanwhile, protestor Ahmed Al-Burdini, who was disabled after being shot in the leg by an Israeli bullet, said he had not missed a protest in months despite his injury.

“I lost my job because of my disability, and there is now no source of income for our family,” he said, claiming he’d been drawn to demonstrate due to the poor living conditions imposed on Gaza by the blockade.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on March 22, condemning Israel and the Israeli Defense Force for war crimes against the demonstrators.

Topics: Israel Palestinians great march of return

