You are here

  • Home
  • Trump to host Egypt's El-Sisi on April 9: White House
﻿

Trump to host Egypt's El-Sisi on April 9: White House

In this file photo taken on September 24, 2018, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L), shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of a bilateral meeting in New York. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

Trump to host Egypt's El-Sisi on April 9: White House

Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the White House on April 9 for talks on strengthening their strategic partnership and working on shared priorities in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday.
The White House said in a statement the two leaders would discuss "building on our robust military, economic and counterterrorism cooperation" as well as regional economic integration and "Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability."
The visit by El-Sisi comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza after a rocket fired from the coastal enclave wounded seven Israelis near Tel Aviv.
Israel responded with air strikes and warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel was prepared to wage a broad military campaign in Gaza if needed.
Trump on Monday signed a decree recognizing Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in the 1967 war. The decision, which was criticized by Arab states, came as Israel gears up for elections on April 9.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Golan decision would help resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians by removing uncertainty. White House advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt have been working to put together a peace proposal to address the conflict.

Topics: Donald Trump Abdel Fattah El-Sisi White House

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt’s historic Wafd party eclipsed under El-Sisi’s rule
0
Middle-East
Egypt puts 145 people on terrorism list: judicial source

Boeing MCAS anti-stall system was activated in Ethiopia 737 MAX crash

Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
AFP
0

Boeing MCAS anti-stall system was activated in Ethiopia 737 MAX crash

  • Information is part of preliminary findings from the analysis of black boxes from Ethiopian Airlines flight 302
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW YORK: Boeing’s MCAS anti-stall system, which was implicated in the October crash of a 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia, was also activated shortly before a recent accident in Ethiopia, a source with knowledge of the investigation said Friday.
The information is part of preliminary findings from the analysis of black boxes from Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, which crashed south-east of Addis Ababa killing 157 people on March 10, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The information was presented Thursday to US authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the source said.
However, the source said the investigation is still underway and officials may still find another culprit in the tragedy.
The information was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Boeing and the FAA declined to comment to AFP.
It was yet another blow to the aviation giant, which just this week unveiled a fix to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).
It has tried to restore its battered reputation, even while continuing to insist that the MAX is safe.
The MCAS, which lowers the aircraft’s nose if it detects a stall or loss of airspeed, was developed specifically for the 737 MAX, which has heavier engines than its predecessor.
The initial investigation into the October Lion Air crash in Indonesia, which killed all 189 people on board, found that one of the “angle of attack” sensors failed but continued to transmit erroneous information to the MCAS.
The pilot tried repeatedly to regain control and pull the nose up, but the plane crashed into the ocean.
The flight track of the doomed Ethiopia Airlines flight, which also crashed minutes after takeoff, “was very similar to Lion Air (indicating) there was very possibly a link between the two flights,” FAA acting chief Daniel Elwell told Congress this week.
The FAA grounded the MAX fleet worldwide, but not until two days after most countries had done so.

Related

0
World
US lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
0
Business & Economy
Some Boeing 737 MAX orders in jeopardy, US pilots try software fix

Latest updates

Pep Guardiola wants teams to walk off the pitch if players subject to racial abuse
0
Boeing MCAS anti-stall system was activated in Ethiopia 737 MAX crash
0
Thunder Snow ready for Dubai World Cup history bid
0
UK MPs reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal for third time
0
Frenchman admits West Bank gun-running
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.