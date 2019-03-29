You are here

  • Home
  • Thunder Snow ready for Dubai World Cup history bid
﻿

Thunder Snow ready for Dubai World Cup history bid

1 / 2
Thunder Snow on his way to World Cup victory last year. (AFP)
2 / 2
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

Thunder Snow ready for Dubai World Cup history bid

  • Godolphin star aiming to become first winner to defend World Cup title.
  • 13 set to start race at famous Meydan track.
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Thunder Snow is ready to mount his bid for history and immortality, that is the message from Saeed bin Suroor who is confident the five-year-old can become the first horse to win back-to-back Dubai World Cups.
The Godolphin trainer has saddled eight winners of the $12 million race but like his rivals has never seen one of them successfully defend their crown. But ahead of today’s race Bin Suroor is hopeful Thunder Snow can produce a run that will put him and the Dubai-based stable in the record books.
“He’s going good,” Goodphin’s longest serving trainer said.
“After he ran on Super Saturday, he came back in good form and the last piece of work before Saturday, he worked really nicely, looked good, (jockey) Kieron Fallon rode him like he always does and he is happy with him. He looking in good condition, good shape and now we are ready to run on Saturday.”


While all the preparations on the track have been going well events of it have not helped with the history bid. Thunder Snow has been drawn in Gate 12 on the outside which Bin Suroor has admitted will make victory that much harder. But having won from Gate 10 last year he is keeping his fingers crossed that his star horse can still storm to victory.
“He ran last year and he won from draw No.10. But this year, with 13 horses in the race, it will be a tough race,” Bin Suroor said.
“Draw 12 is not a great draw really but he has a good turn of foot, he can jump well. I want to give instruction to the jockey to just give him a jump. And if he is handy, it will be good for him.”
There have been many great winners of the Dubai World Cup — Cigar, Dubai Millennium and Arrogate to name only three — but none have ever defended their title, an illustration of just how tough a task Thunder Snow faces.
“The Dubai World Cup, like every year, has different horses, the best quality horses come from different countries in the world to run in the race. And it shows how difficult it is,” Bin Suroor said.
“Every country sends their best. And the best of the best, the cream, run in this race. To win the race twice, it would be something special.
“Nobody has done it in Dubai World Cup history. We will see how it goes. We are confident, the horse is in good form and we hope he can run a big race for us. It will be great for us.”

Topics: Dubai World Cup Thunder Snow

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dominates practice for Bahrain Grand Prix

Updated 29 March 2019
AFP
0

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dominates practice for Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Ferrari young gun shows speed on day one of Bahrain weekend.
  • Prancing Horse dominate practice with Vettel second fastest.
Updated 29 March 2019
AFP
0

BAHRAIN: Charles Leclerc, in just his second Grand Prix weekend, topped the times ahead of his team-mate Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari dominated Friday’s opening free practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

With track temperatures rising to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit), the Ferrari duo comprehensively outpaced Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who were nine-tenths and 1.2 seconds adrift in third and fourth.

Max Verstappen was fifth ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz of McLaren, Nico Hulkenberg of Renault, Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso and Kimi Raikkonen in a Alfa Romeo.

There were few major incidents in the session until a late collision involving German driver Hulkenberg and the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, in the second Alfa Romeo, in the closing minutes.

Neither driver was hurt after they banged wheels as Giovinazzi tried to find a way past the Renault.

Leclerc, 21-year-old from Monaco, was in nerveless form as he outpaced Vettel by two-tenths of a second.

The newly-bearded Bottas had earlier been the fastest man on the track as he built on his confidence-boosting victory at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix while Hamilton, struggling with rear balance to his car, toiled in pursuit of the Finn until the Ferrari pair came out to set the real pace.

Bottas’ early form endorsed the view that he is a changed man this year as he bids to prevent a repeat of 2018 when Hamilton took the drivers’ title comfortably and the Finn was reduced to acting as his wing man and endured a winless season.

Bottas said he had decided on a winter “re-set” to give him more confidence and aggression, but Hamilton, often a slow starter to a season, said he saw no difference.

“I work with the guy and he’s the same guy he was last year, so no difference for me — except he has a beard,” said Hamilton.

“But time will tell, I guess. I never thought he was a weak person anyway. I’ve always seen him as a strong character.”

Bottas said his change went beyond his facial hair.

“My preparation over the winter and the way I feel and think about things have changed, but it’s quite difficult to explain. I feel different from the years before.”

Topics: Ferrari Charles Leclerc Bahrain Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton

Latest updates

Thunder Snow ready for Dubai World Cup history bid
0
What We Are Reading Today: Thin Blue Lie by Matt Stroud
0
Migrants see no end to misery as pope visits Morocco
0
A ‘tragic life’ for the displaced in Al-Hol camp
0
Year of Gaza protests leaves lives broken, medical system on brink
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.