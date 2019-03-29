Thunder Snow ready for Dubai World Cup history bid

Thunder Snow is ready to mount his bid for history and immortality, that is the message from Saeed bin Suroor who is confident the five-year-old can become the first horse to win back-to-back Dubai World Cups.

The Godolphin trainer has saddled eight winners of the $12 million race but like his rivals has never seen one of them successfully defend their crown. But ahead of today’s race Bin Suroor is hopeful Thunder Snow can produce a run that will put him and the Dubai-based stable in the record books.

“He’s going good,” Goodphin’s longest serving trainer said.

“After he ran on Super Saturday, he came back in good form and the last piece of work before Saturday, he worked really nicely, looked good, (jockey) Kieron Fallon rode him like he always does and he is happy with him. He looking in good condition, good shape and now we are ready to run on Saturday.”



While all the preparations on the track have been going well events of it have not helped with the history bid. Thunder Snow has been drawn in Gate 12 on the outside which Bin Suroor has admitted will make victory that much harder. But having won from Gate 10 last year he is keeping his fingers crossed that his star horse can still storm to victory.

“He ran last year and he won from draw No.10. But this year, with 13 horses in the race, it will be a tough race,” Bin Suroor said.

“Draw 12 is not a great draw really but he has a good turn of foot, he can jump well. I want to give instruction to the jockey to just give him a jump. And if he is handy, it will be good for him.”

There have been many great winners of the Dubai World Cup — Cigar, Dubai Millennium and Arrogate to name only three — but none have ever defended their title, an illustration of just how tough a task Thunder Snow faces.

“The Dubai World Cup, like every year, has different horses, the best quality horses come from different countries in the world to run in the race. And it shows how difficult it is,” Bin Suroor said.

“Every country sends their best. And the best of the best, the cream, run in this race. To win the race twice, it would be something special.

“Nobody has done it in Dubai World Cup history. We will see how it goes. We are confident, the horse is in good form and we hope he can run a big race for us. It will be great for us.”