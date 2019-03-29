You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh to host drone summit next month
﻿

Riyadh to host drone summit next month

The summit will be held in the Saudi capital on April 22. (SPA)
Updated 29 March 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Riyadh to host drone summit next month

  • The summit will be divided into four sessions, with the first dealing with changing regulations and legislation to foster innovation
Updated 29 March 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: The Kingdom will host the first Saudi Drone Summit and Expo next month in Riyadh, focusing on “advancing surveillance, security, efficiency and operations.”

The two-day event will open on April 22, giving a platform to key decision-makers from across Saudi Arabia to discuss key technological advancements, and to view the latest products made in the country’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector.

The summit will be divided into four sessions, with the first dealing with changing regulations and legislation to foster innovation.

The second session will focus on how to incorporate drone technology into national security strategies, and will present multiple case studies of similar programs in other nations.

The third is dedicated to the industry’s general global outlook, visualizing a new world of UAV-based personal travel and goods transportation, and will also focus on how drones can be used in sectors from construction to health care.

Finally, the fourth session will highlight progress in the local industry, explaining UAV innovation and the nature of operating drones on a practical level.

Experts will attend the summit from across the world, and it comes in the aftermath of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) recently publishing its new policy for private drone usage in the Kingdom.

A recreational drone permit will now cost citizens SR250 ($66.66) the GACA announced in January, and applicants will require a national identity card or iqama, and the name and serial number of the model in question.

Commercial permits, meanwhile, will set businesses back SR500, and applicants will also have to complete a GACA-approved training course.

Topics: drones

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Drones take center stage at aviation talks
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil aviation authority to begin issuing drone permits

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

Participants including Saudi women attend a hackathon in Jeddah on August 1, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

  • A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Members of the public are being invited to take part in a major Saudi forum highlighting the world of electronic apps.
The event, organized by the Saudi Center for Corporate Social Responsibility, will kick off on Tuesday at the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The forum aims to shed light on the contribution of apps to improving public and private services, boosting economic growth, and improving skills and qualification levels.
The forum includes a symposium on government apps. A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories. There will also be an exhibition attended by public institutions involved in skills development and project management.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Saudi apps

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
2 million women on Absher as Saudi app users surge
0
Science & Technology
AppWatch: A Saudi app that caters to all

Latest updates

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science
0
Turkish lira weakens again after rocky pre-election week
0
Australia claim narrow win despite Abid’s debut hundred
0
2.9 million arrested for residency, labor violations across KSA
0
Women challenge male domination in booming Saudi gaming scene
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.