What We Are Eating Today: Alkhobar's Nine Soft Serve

Updated 29 March 2019
AMEERA ABID
Updated 29 March 2019

Updated 29 March 2019
AMEERA ABID
As children, perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of going outdoors was spotting a decorated ice-cream truck with its pink lights and being bought a soft-serve treat.

Fond memories, yet in many cases there was only ever one flavor option, and it was usually served in a plastic holder as opposed to a biscuit cone.

However, Nine Soft Serve has revived the tradition of serving ice cream from a van and has taken the service to new levels by offering a wide range of flavors in a variety of tasty cones.

Flavors include crème brulee with caramelized sugar on top of the ice cream to tantalize the taste buds, and there are unique creations such as silky chocolate ices served with Oreo-coated popcorn.

Nine Soft Serve, which is based at Alkhobar corniche, also offers scrumptious donuts which include pistachio tahini and salted pretzel.

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

  • A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
RIYADH: Members of the public are being invited to take part in a major Saudi forum highlighting the world of electronic apps.
The event, organized by the Saudi Center for Corporate Social Responsibility, will kick off on Tuesday at the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The forum aims to shed light on the contribution of apps to improving public and private services, boosting economic growth, and improving skills and qualification levels.
The forum includes a symposium on government apps. A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories. There will also be an exhibition attended by public institutions involved in skills development and project management.

