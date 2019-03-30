You are here

Maria Ressa, Duterte’s most-vocal critic, arrested again

President Duterte’s spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Maria Ressa is using the freedom of the press as an excuse to attack the administration. (Reuters)
Updated 30 March 2019
Ellie Aben
  • Her arrest, along with warrants issued to other Rappler execs, she said, is a bad signal to send to the rest of the world
MANILA: “This is not the Philippines I knew,” said Maria Ressa, CEO and executive editor of news website Rappler, after being released on bail hours after her arrest on Friday.

Ressa, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested on arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport over an anti-dummy case filed on Thursday at the Pasig Regional Trial Court against her and several other Rappler executives. 

It is the second time Ressa has been arrested in just over one month. 

In February, Ressa spent one night in detention at the National Bureau of Investigation for a cyber libel case.

Speaking to reporters shortly after her release, having posted $1,700 bail, Ressa said: “I think one of the things we need to step up and admit is that the press in this country is under attack.”

Ressa, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2018, added that it was the seventh time she had posted bail and the second time she has been arrested.

“It’s obviously clear I am not a travel risk. I came home even after the new charges were laid out and the arrest warrant was issued,” she said, adding: “It’s a sad day for me.”

Her arrest, along with warrants issued to other Rappler execs, she said, is a bad signal to send to the rest of the world.

“The fact that the government continues to try to label us as criminals is itself criminal,” she declared. 

“Every action takes us further into a descent to tyranny. This is the weaponization of the law.”

The current charge against Ressa for violation of the country’s anti-dummy law —  designed to ensure that the Philippines’ foreign-equity limitations are enforced —  and the Securities Regulation Code is the seventh court case brought against Ressa, and the 11th against Rappler overall.

“All of these cases have been in the last year and a few months, and except for the cyber libel, (they) all stemmed from one event, which is Omidyar Network’s investment in the Philippines Depositary Receipts,” Ressa explained, adding that Rappler would fight each case in court.

In a statement, Rappler said a pattern of harassment against the organization started in January 2018, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued an order revoking its license, and has not stopped. The Court of Appeals has since ordered the SEC to reevaluate its decision.

“Now it casts a wider net to go beyond Maria Ressa and target other members of the Rappler Board,” the statement read.

Asked what she thought of her arrest at the airport, Ressa said: “It’s shocking that after a 14-hour flight — and I have committed no crime, I’m certainly not a flight risk — I’m (met) by police who will take me.”

The Philippines, she emphasized, is a democracy under a constitution, and has a bill of rights. 

Ressa said she hopes that the men and women of the judiciary will stand by the spirit of the constitution.

Topics: Philippines

Ferry disaster shines spotlight on corruption in Iraq

Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Ferry disaster shines spotlight on corruption in Iraq

  • An overloaded riverboat capsized in the Northern city of Mosul, and killed 100 people
  • The country ranks among the world’s worst offenders in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: A governor on the run, officials summoned to court and candidates accused of bribing councillors: the Mosul ferry disaster has brought renewed attention to the scourge of corruption in Iraq.
Nationwide horror over the March 21 capsizing of the overloaded riverboat in the northern city of Mosul, which claimed 100 lives, mostly of women and children, has given way to a clamour for provincial officials to be put on trial.
Graft is endemic across Iraq, not only in the city the Daesh group controlled for three years before their expulsion in July 2017.
The country ranks among the world’s worst offenders in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index.
Since 2004, a year after the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein, a total of $218 billion has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and businessmen, according to parliament.
That is more than Iraq’s GDP.
Few officials have been brought to account, and amnesties have allowed many to evade justice, only partially repaying the stolen funds.
For the past week, the cry of “corruption is killing us” has been ringing across Mosul.
A parliamentary report compiled by 43 deputies has warned that corruption risks re-igniting sectarian tensions long exploited by jihadists.
It could also impede the rebuilding of Mosul, much of which was reduced to rubble during the year-long battle to evict IS.
The report, seen by AFP, shows economic groups linked to units from the Hashed Al-Shaabi, the Shiite paramilitary alliance which played a key role in defeating IS in mainly Sunni Mosul, taking over projects and lands.
Figures close to Hashed are also accused of war profiteering.
Instead of reconstruction, such entrepreneurs have made millions of dollars from the resale of metallic structures and building materials from damaged apartment blocks, a local official says in the report.
He said such sales were being conducted by “armed groups and their frontmen through letters of authorization from the government.”
At the same time, according to the report, Nawfel Al-Akoub, the governor who has been fired and gone on the run, authorized the construction of two roads in violation of municipal regulations, for the benefit of oil smugglers.
The ferry’s capsize in the swollen River Tigris, after operators ignored warnings of dangerous weather, proved a tipping point.
But Abdel Rahman Al-Louizi, an MP who took part in the parliamentary inquiry, said the sacking of the provincial governor had already been expected.
“The governor’s dismissal came after the ferry shock but it’s based on evidence collected well before that,” he said.
According to former defense minister Khaled Al-Obeidi, on contender to succeed Mosul’s disgraced governor is offering $200,000 each to provincial councillors to ensure his election.
Disenchanted Iraqis on social media expressed doubt the ferry drama will force authorities to tackle the issue of graft.
“The ferry’s sinking revealed dozens of cases of corruption in Mosul,” one Iraqi activist wrote on Twitter.
“How many more victims... will it take to uncover all the other corruption files in Iraq’s other provinces?“

Topics: Iraq

