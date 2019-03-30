That’s a wrap: Sharqiah Season delights 730,000 visitors

DAMMAM: With an expert eye, Norah Al-Rumaih scanned the one-off dining options that have appeared all over the Eastern Province during the Sharqiyah Season. When you own a restaurant, there is always something you can learn.

As the season’s 83 events covering culture, education and sports wound down, Al-Rumaih was one of thousands of residents and visitors who found the whole spectacle exceptional.

“We were all amazed by the variety of events,” she told Arab News. “I couldn’t believe that international artists were coming from all over the world like Akon and French Montana, it was a

great opportunity to get to see such talents in the comfort of our own city.

“As a restaurant owner I was really excited about the pop-up restaurants, it was a great opportunity for me to get inspired and get updated about what is new in the industry.

“Of course none of this would be possible without a great vision from a great visionary; we are all excited to be living in the age of Vision 2030 under the rule of a great leader and an amazing crown prince who are leading us into the future right now.”

The season has ended, but some attractions continue. Zamakan — a merging of the Arabic words Zaman (time) and Makan (place/space) — opened at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) on Thursday, and continues until September.

Zamakan showcases the work of 11 Saudi and Saudi-based artists; each work of art considers universal questions around space and time, the future and how space and time influence an individual’s view.

What all these artists have in common is their location, but each interprets time and space in their own way; for example, some through nature, some through numbers, some through sound waves.

Speaking to Arab News, Ashraf Fagih, division head of communications and partnerships at Ithra, said that Zamakan was one of four galleries at the Ithra museum. “This one is dedicated to contemporary art, and the mission of this place is the mission of Ithra; to nurture and support Saudi talent and Saudi national content as well,” Fagih said.

“I am so proud of Ithra’s role in bringing these 11 different artists through a public call. The collage of beauty that is there is rewarding to the mind and heart. It is part of Ithra’s mission to disseminate knowledge, to ignite inspiration and to create a bridge between world cultures. There are a lot of expat and international visitors, international media; we believe this revealed another colorful dimension of the Saudi identity through the works of Saudi artists.”

Ahmed Al-Buainain, who visited the East Coast Festival, said that there were many entertainment activities. “The Eastern Province has the best events for the whole family. From concerts to shows to sport activities, there is always something for each family member.”

Moudhi Al-Hazzaa’ said: “The events of the Sharqiya Season were very diverse; in the fields of art, entertainment, culture and history, sports and many other fields and that suits all family members, citizens and residents alike.

“One of the most prominent events that caught my attention is how dedicated the entertainment authority is,” she said. “They used the strategic location in the Corniche of Al-Khobar in an ideal way, creating areas for games, food and international entertainment performances and concerts for artists from Saudi Arabia and abroad.”

The colorful Bollywood Festival opened its doors to the public on Thursday with performances from Shaan and Shweta Subram. Located at the Khobar Corniche, the entrance was decorated in patterns specific to India and to resemble Indian architecture and domes with posters of famous Bollywood movies, and adorned with lights above the entrance.

Visitor Farrukh Kushi said she was very happy with the organization of the event. “The management was very good and we must appreciate that. I saw my favorite artist Shaan, and I am here due to him,” she told Arab News.

Not even the postponement of a key event on Friday could dampen visitors’ enthusiasm.

The F1H2O power boat grand prix qualifications fell victim to the weather.

“The weather conditions here in Dammam are unfortunately very extreme, strong winds and the open sea; we are exposed to the waves and to the wind,” race director Lois Ribeiro told Arab News. “Unfortunately it was combination of wind direction and wind intensity that was coming from sea to land, which is worse.

“We have to keep in mind, this is a dangerous sport, these boats are like little weapons, in one second something very bad could happen that we surely don’t want.”

World champion Shaun Torrente, a participant in this year’s event, told Arab News: “It’s my first time in Saudi Arabia; it’s always great to see a new country.

“I know Saudi Arabia is doing a lot to move forward now and to be more inclusive and be a part of the world sporting scene. It’s great to be here and start that off. The crown prince is very forward-thinking, and it’s exciting.”