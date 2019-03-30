KSA participates in Kuala Lumpur book fair

KUALA LUMPUR: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is participating in the 38th edition of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair, which is taking place from March 29 to April 8 in Malaysia.

Through its pavilion at the fair, the ministry seeks to highlight its diverse activities and provide an accurate representation of Islam.

The pavilion contains a wide range of the ministry’s materials, including scientific books and guidance publications in more than 45 languages.

Visitors are flocking to the pavilion and buying copies of the Qur’an with interpretation by the King Fahd Complex, which is considered the world’s biggest printer of the holy book, with more than 315 million copies printed since its establishment in 1985.