You are here

  • Home
  • KSA participates in Kuala Lumpur book fair
﻿

KSA participates in Kuala Lumpur book fair

1 / 4
The pavilion contains a wide range of the ministry’s materials, including scientific books and guidance publications in more than 45 languages. (SPA)
2 / 4
The pavilion contains a wide range of the ministry’s materials, including scientific books and guidance publications in more than 45 languages. (SPA)
3 / 4
The pavilion contains a wide range of the ministry’s materials, including scientific books and guidance publications in more than 45 languages. (SPA)
4 / 4
The pavilion contains a wide range of the ministry’s materials, including scientific books and guidance publications in more than 45 languages. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

KSA participates in Kuala Lumpur book fair

  • Visitors are flocking to the pavilion and buying copies of the Qur’an with interpretation by the King Fahd Complex
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

KUALA LUMPUR: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is participating in the 38th edition of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair, which is taking place from March 29 to April 8 in Malaysia.
Through its pavilion at the fair, the ministry seeks to highlight its diverse activities and provide an accurate representation of Islam.
The pavilion contains a wide range of the ministry’s materials, including scientific books and guidance publications in more than 45 languages.
Visitors are flocking to the pavilion and buying copies of the Qur’an with interpretation by the King Fahd Complex, which is considered the world’s biggest printer of the holy book, with more than 315 million copies printed since its establishment in 1985. 

Topics: Kua Lumpur book fair Malaysia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Thousands flock to Riyadh book fair this weekend
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
More than 800,000 visit Riyadh book fair

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

Participants including Saudi women attend a hackathon in Jeddah on August 1, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

  • A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Members of the public are being invited to take part in a major Saudi forum highlighting the world of electronic apps.
The event, organized by the Saudi Center for Corporate Social Responsibility, will kick off on Tuesday at the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The forum aims to shed light on the contribution of apps to improving public and private services, boosting economic growth, and improving skills and qualification levels.
The forum includes a symposium on government apps. A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories. There will also be an exhibition attended by public institutions involved in skills development and project management.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Saudi apps

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
2 million women on Absher as Saudi app users surge
0
Science & Technology
AppWatch: A Saudi app that caters to all

Latest updates

Estranged wife of ex Afghan hostage says he beat her
0
‘Evil attracts evil’: Judge gives mom life in teen murder
0
International Red Cross ready for Venezuela humanitarian aid operation
0
Ferry disaster shines spotlight on corruption in Iraq
0
Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.