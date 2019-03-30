Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal opens green initiative in Al-Majmaah

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar inaugurated Green Al-Majmaah Initiative during his visit to Al-Majmaah on Friday.
Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Faisal, governor of Al-Majmaah, said the initiative is part of a series of environmental activities in the region, seeking to increase green spaces in Al-Majmaah and aiming to plant 1 million trees during the next 10 years.
Prince Faisal delivered the keys of the housing development to a number of citizens in the presence of Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail.
Prince Faisal said he was happy to open and inaugurate environmental and development projects, and he praised everyone’s efforts in implementing the directions of the wise leadership.
He wished success to the environmental initiatives in the province, stressing their great importance and positive impact.
