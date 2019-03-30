Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal opens green initiative in Al-Majmaah

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

RIYADH: Members of the public are being invited to take part in a major Saudi forum highlighting the world of electronic apps.

The event, organized by the Saudi Center for Corporate Social Responsibility, will kick off on Tuesday at the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.

The forum aims to shed light on the contribution of apps to improving public and private services, boosting economic growth, and improving skills and qualification levels.

The forum includes a symposium on government apps. A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories. There will also be an exhibition attended by public institutions involved in skills development and project management.