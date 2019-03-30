You are here

  Women challenge male domination in booming Saudi gaming scene
Women challenge male domination in booming Saudi gaming scene

A scene from the Dota 2 video game, one of the most popular esports titles, where the best players from around the world can amass millions of dollars in tournament earnings. (Supplied)
Mosaad Al-Dossary, a Saudi gamer, has enjoyed big money wins in esport. (Supplied)
Updated 30 March 2019
Sean Cronin
Women challenge male domination in booming Saudi gaming scene

  • Esport is attracting major investment, especially in the Gulf states, where online gaming is leading global growth
LONDON: It looks like a cross between an Ibiza nightclub and the bridge of the Death Star.

Rows of vast computer screens and racing car seats have been crammed into a 2,000 square-meter purpose-built gaming arena in the northern suburbs of Riyadh.

When its doors open next month, to gamers young and old from the Saudi capital, many of them are expected to be women, penetrating another male-dominated scene and blurring one more line of separation.

High definition screens display the characters and storyboards of the world’s most popular computer games, from Fortnite and League of Legends to Counter-Strike and FIFA 2019.

But this isn’t just about fun. So-called esport is already a billion dollar business, with big name sponsors, international leagues and fame, of sorts, for those with the dexterous thumbs — such as Saudi Mosaad Al-Dossary, the reigning world FIFA champ who has earned more than $362,000 according to esportsearnings.com, which ranks players globally.

The top player overall is 26-year-old German Kuro Takhasomi with more than $4.1 million in earnings. By comparison, the average Premier League footballer earns about $3.5 million.

Gaming cafes were once dark and dingy places to be found in unloved old commercial buildings, where pale pubescents acted out their sporting or military fantasies without mum and dad asking if they had done their homework. Now the growth of esports is attracting major investment, especially in the Gulf states, where online gaming is booming and leading growth in the industry globally. 

The new generation of gaming cafes and esports arenas are recognizing the massive female gaming market.

Gaming has always been big in the Gulf for a number of reasons from the climatic to the social.

Industry veteran Mazen Mohammed, the esports manager for Saudi Arabia at Gamers Hub Middle East, which helps to organize tournaments, said that the region’s youthful population and a historical shortage of popular entertainment choices explains why gaming is becoming so big.

“In Saudi Arabia we have a lot of young people but we have not had a lot of entertainment. Yes, people have PCs at home but they meet friends in the cafe so it is more relaxing for them.”

The new SARENA SAFEIS arena in Riyadh reflects the growing sophistication of the gaming scene as well as its ability to attract serious investment.

Owner Mohammad Al-Otaibi explains there will be VIP rooms, food and beverage counters, a tournament staging area and a zone for kids. Women will have the option of using either the main gaming area or a dedicated room.

“The arena is suitable for elite and casual gamers,” said Al-Otaibi. “It will also provide rooms where teams can privately train together in preparation for tournaments and will have a training academy to upskill gamers.”

While the older generation of gaming cafes dotted around the Gulf were typically the domain of teenage boys, new arenas recognize that there is also a large community of female gamers in the region. It wasn’t always so.

Ghada Almoqbel, a 23-year-old student from Riyadh has been a gamer since “she was little” and as an adult helped to establish a convention dedicated to women gamers in Saudi Arabia called GCON.

She said that in the past it was very difficult for women in Saudi Arabia to attend gaming events.

“I think there’s definitely an interest in including women now, in all activities and tournaments, but I don’t think any succeeded in actually approaching women who are interested in the right way.”

Almoqbel said the “community” aspect of gaming appeals to many women, which is one of the themes of GCON.

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports, or SAFEIS, is the lead body helping to draw outside investment into the fledgling Saudi esports scene.

CEO Turki Al-Alfawzan points out that Saudi Arabia is part of the fastest growing gaming region in the world: “Our role as a federation is to connect the investors with these opportunities and nurture the elite athletes and the community,” he said.

The federation is a partner in the soon-to-open SARENA SAFEIS facility in Riyadh and more such arenas are planned around the country.

The drive to promote esports in the Kingdom is part of a wider push to promote sports under the Vision 2030 economic and social blueprint.

That aims to reduce sedentary lifestyles among the young and boost healthier living — an especially difficult goal to pull off with an activity more commonly identified with the unhealthy.

While the rising investment in esports could help young gamers in the country rise in the rankings and emulate the success of Saudi FIFA champ Mosaad Al-Dossary — achieving that while maintaining healthy body and mind may be the real game change

 

GAMINGS TOP EARNERS

World - Male 2019

Kuro Takhasomi

$4,165,926

World - Female 2019

Sasha Hostyn 

$312,845

Saudi Arabia 2019

Mosaad Al-Dossary

$362,565

Abdulrahman Al-Masri 

$101,250

Khalid Aloufi

$77,500

Abdulaziz Alshehri

$41,500

Topics: eSports gaming Online gaming

Sudan frees editor held for criticising emergency rule

Updated 29 March 2019
AFP
Sudan frees editor held for criticising emergency rule

  • Mirghani was arrested after an interview with Sky News Arabia in which he said Bashir's measures would "spark a new wave" of protests
  • Sudan's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) regularly seizes entire print runs of newspapers over articles it deems inappropriate
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security agents on Friday released a prominent editor who had been detained for weeks for criticising a state of emergency imposed by President Omar Al-Bashir, his son told AFP.
Osman Mirghani, editor-in-chief of independent daily Al-Tayar, was taken away by security agents from his office on the night of February 22 after making televised comments on Bashir's decision to impose emergency rule nationwide.
Bashir announced the measure after an initial crackdown failed to quell widespread protests against his administration that erupted in December.
"My father has been released and he's in good health. We are now on our way home," his son Jihad Mirghani told AFP.
Mirghani was arrested after an interview with Sky News Arabia in which he said Bashir's measures would "spark a new wave" of protests and send a message that the public "can exert more pressure to achieve its goal of removing this regime".
The US-educated engineer turned journalist has often been targeted by security agents, who have detained him several times, confiscated copies of his newspaper or barred its publication without giving any reason.
Mirghani's release follows a demonstration by journalists Monday in the capital Khartoum, where they expressed solidarity with the editor and called for greater freedom of expression.
Sudan's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) regularly seizes entire print runs of newspapers over articles it deems inappropriate, especially those criticising the authorities or government policies.
Sudan is ranked 174th out of 180 countries in media watchdog Reporters Without Borders 2018 World Press Freedom Index.
Protests first erupted on December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread, and quickly escalated into a widespread campaign calling for Bashir to resign.
Officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed.
Bashir, who swept to power in a coup in 1989, has remained defiant in the face of unrest.
He has announced a slew of tough measures along with the state of emergency to quell the protests, including banning unauthorised rallies and setting up special courts to investigate violations of the new rules.
Protesters continue to stage rallies, although their scale and intensity has shrunk since the state of emergency was imposed.
On Friday protesters rallied in the eastern town of Khashm El-Girba, witnesses said, calling for those responsible for the death of a teacher in custody to face a civilian court.
"No military trial for the accused," protesters chanted after Sudanese media reported that security agents who had interrogated Ahmed Al-Kheir would be tried by a military court.
The authorities have not formally announced details of the accused or the trial.
Kheir was taken away from his home by security agents, alleging that he was a protest organiser, his relatives told AFP after his arrest.
Days later he died in detention, and a Sudanese official confirmed that the death last month was from wounds sustained while in custody.
Protesters also rallied Friday in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, but security forces quickly dispersed them with tear gas, witnesses said.
A demonstration was also held in the town of Atbara, where rallies first erupted in December, but it too was swiftly broken up according to onlookers.

Topics: Sudan al-tayar

