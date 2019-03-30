You are here

Turkish lira weakens again after rocky pre-election week

Istanbul blamed Western speculators for the lira’s fall and took steps to withhold liquidity from foreign-exchange markets. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
Turkish lira weakens again after rocky pre-election week

Updated 30 March 2019
Reuters
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened again on Friday and the government promised reforms, after a volatile week that brought back memories of last year’s currency crisis just as Turks head to polls this weekend.
Turkey’s currency was down 1.8 percent after having tumbled 5 percent on Thursday. The weakness, after a strong rebound earlier in the week, reflected a return of liquidity to a key London foreign-exchange market where investors use swaps to hedge and settle positions.
Among an array of tactics used to stabilize things since an initial selloff last Friday, the government had directed banks to temporarily starve the London market of lira liquidity, according to officials.
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that Turkish banks were providing billions of lira to foreign markets and he promised Turkey would enter a reform period after the elections and give details soon.
But with Turkish stocks having plunged to their lowest levels since January and yields on bonds up to October levels, analysts raised doubts about a quick fix for an economy in the midst of a recession that could last well into this year.
SLOW RECOVERY
“Concerns about Turkey’s economy and financial markets are unlikely to fade even once Sunday’s local elections are out of the way. If anything, we think that they will intensify,” said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
“The tightening of financial conditions adds to the reasons to think that, even once the economy emerges from recession, the recovery will be slow-going,” he said.
The lira stood at 5.6461 against the dollar at 1445 GMT after closing at 5.5825 on Thursday, when it weakened as much as 5.6465. Last year, it tumbled almost 30 percent against the US currency.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is campaigning hard for his AK Party, which could lose control of Ankara and other major cities after the nationwide municipal elections on Sunday.

 

On Thursday Erdogan blamed lira weakness on attacks by the West. In another echo of last year’s crisis, when investors were spooked by his unorthodox economic views, the president also renewed calls for lower interest rates despite double-digit inflation and a fragile lira.
The currency has been hit by a lack of confidence among Turks, prompting them to snap up record holdings of dollars and gold. Uneasy relations with the United States and concerns about post-election government policy have also hurt investor sentiment.
The Turkish liquidity squeeze pushed the London swap rate to a record 1,200 percent on Wednesday but it has since slid back to more normal levels and was 23.75 percent on Friday, as lira-starved foreign investors flocked back in.
The weekly swap rate stood at 55 percent.
Separate data showed Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell 63.1 percent year-on-year in February to $2.13 billion, with a slight increase in exports compared to the same period last year.
Albayrak, in a TV interview late on Thursday, said a reform framework may be announced in the week of April 8 if the plan is ready.
Turkey’s main BITS 100 index was up 1.6 percent on Friday while the banking index, which was hit hardest this week, was up 2.7 percent.
Fitch ratings agency said on Friday Turkish banks have a notable cushion against weaker asset quality.

FASTFACTS

In the fourth quarter the Turkish economy logged its worst contraction in nearly a decade.

Topics: Turkish lira

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC sticking with growth plans, will discuss synergies with Aramco

Updated 29 March 2019
Reuters
Saudi Arabia's SABIC sticking with growth plans, will discuss synergies with Aramco

Updated 29 March 2019
Reuters
RIYADH:- Saudi Basic Industries Corp’s (SABIC) investment plans will not be affected by oil giant Aramco’s purchase of a 70 percent stake in the company, its chief executive said on Friday, adding SABIC would look to integrate assets with Aramco to boost growth.
Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, agreed on Wednesday to buy the stake in SABIC from Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund (PIF) for $69.1 billion in one of the biggest deals in the global chemical industry.
The deal will take six to 12 months to complete, and there won’t be any layoffs, change in management or impact on SABIC’s balance sheet, Yousef Al-Benyan told Reuters in a phone interview.
“Once the anti-trust clearance is obtained, then immediately we will put a team together to look at areas of synergies in order for us to leverage our shareholder value,” he said.
Aramco has been increasing its investments in refining and petrochemicals to secure new markets for its crude.

Saudi’s SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan attends the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India. (File photo/Reuters)

Benyan said Aramco would rely heavily on SABIC to become its chemical arm, which would boost growth and help SABIC advance from its current position as the world’s third largest petrochemicals company.
He said it was premature, before anti-trust approval, to say which of the companies’ assets and markets could be integrated, but didn’t rule out the possibility of SABIC combining with Aramco’s petrochemical assets in Saudi Arabia or other markets.
“Since Aramco became active in the chemical industry, people were saying why do both Aramco and SABIC compete in the same space, and I think at this point we are really having an opportunity to generate value for both shareholders,” he said.
“If there is an asset that needs to be rationalized, integrated, downsized or expanded, that all should be part of our collaboration, but it will have to go through the proper M&A activity, proper valuation and due diligence,” he added.
Aramco plans to increase its refining capacity from 4.9 million to 8-10 million barrels per day by 2030.
Aramco and SABIC have petrochemicals production capacity of 17 and 62 million tons per year, respectively.
The stake purchase will inject billions of dollars into the PIF, giving it the firepower to proceed with its plans to create jobs and diversify the largest Arab economy beyond oil exports.

Topics: SABIC Saudi Aramco

