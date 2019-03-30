You are here

  • Home
  • Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science
﻿

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

Participants including Saudi women attend a hackathon in Jeddah on August 1, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

  • A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Members of the public are being invited to take part in a major Saudi forum highlighting the world of electronic apps.
The event, organized by the Saudi Center for Corporate Social Responsibility, will kick off on Tuesday at the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The forum aims to shed light on the contribution of apps to improving public and private services, boosting economic growth, and improving skills and qualification levels.
The forum includes a symposium on government apps. A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories. There will also be an exhibition attended by public institutions involved in skills development and project management.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Saudi apps

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
2 million women on Absher as Saudi app users surge
0
Science & Technology
AppWatch: A Saudi app that caters to all

2.9 million arrested for residency, labor violations across KSA

Around 2,025 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,563 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators. (File photo: aleqt)
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

2.9 million arrested for residency, labor violations across KSA

  • Around 2,025 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,563 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Nearly 2.9 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in 2017, there have been 2,865,608 offenders, including 2,234,100 for violating residency regulations, 438,458 for labor violations and 193,050 for border violations.
2,025 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,563 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 428,442 offenders; 389,549 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 487,281 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 722,649 were deported.

Topics: Saudi labor raid saudi passport department Saudi jawazat

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Over 2.5 million arrested for labor, residency violations in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
Around 2.66 million held for residency, labor, border violations in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Omani oil minister sees prices staying in $65 to $75 range until year-end
0
Thirty men sentenced for Egyptian church attack plot
0
German police arrest 10 suspected of planning terror attack
0
Yemen’s army makes strategical advances in Taiz
0
Turkey will solve Syria issue ‘on the field’ after Sunday’s elections: Erdogan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.