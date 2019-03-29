You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Prince Faisal Al-Mashari, chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission
﻿

FaceOf: Prince Faisal Al-Mashari, chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission

Prince Faisal Al-Mashari is chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2019
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Prince Faisal Al-Mashari, chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission

  • In 2012, the late King Abdullah appointed Prince Faisal as vice president of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhibah)
Updated 30 March 2019
Arab News
0

Prince Faisal Al-Mashari is chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission.
He recently highlighted the importance of participating in international tests to standardize the Saudi education system in line with the rest of the world.
Prince Faisal received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from King Saud University (KSU) in 1983, his master’s in engineering from KSU in 1986, and his Ph.D. in engineering from Purdue University in the US in 1990.
He has been executive director of the National Center for Assessment (Qiyas) since its inception on Aug. 19, 2000.
He was appointed an instructor at the KSU’s faculty of engineering in 1983, and was promoted to lecturer after three years. He was an assistant professor before becoming dean of the engineering college.
Prince Faisal served as adviser to the minister of higher education, and director of the Center for Research and Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Higher Education.
In 2012, the late King Abdullah appointed Prince Faisal as vice president of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhibah).

Topics: Saudi education ministry Mawhiba

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Ibrahim Almojel, director general of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Saleh Al-Turki, mayor of Jeddah

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

Participants including Saudi women attend a hackathon in Jeddah on August 1, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

Public invited to Saudi forum on appliance of science

  • A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories
Updated 30 March 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Members of the public are being invited to take part in a major Saudi forum highlighting the world of electronic apps.
The event, organized by the Saudi Center for Corporate Social Responsibility, will kick off on Tuesday at the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The forum aims to shed light on the contribution of apps to improving public and private services, boosting economic growth, and improving skills and qualification levels.
The forum includes a symposium on government apps. A workshop on how to establish apps and be a business pioneer will focus on success stories. There will also be an exhibition attended by public institutions involved in skills development and project management.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Saudi apps

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
2 million women on Absher as Saudi app users surge
0
Science & Technology
AppWatch: A Saudi app that caters to all

Latest updates

New Australian laws could see social media execs jailed over terror images
0
Estranged wife of ex Afghan hostage says he beat her
0
Gaza officials say Palestinian man killed by Israeli troops
0
Tunisia delays presidential elections by one week to November 17
0
Trump threatens to shut Mexico border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.