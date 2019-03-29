FaceOf: Prince Faisal Al-Mashari, chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission

Prince Faisal Al-Mashari is chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission.

He recently highlighted the importance of participating in international tests to standardize the Saudi education system in line with the rest of the world.

Prince Faisal received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from King Saud University (KSU) in 1983, his master’s in engineering from KSU in 1986, and his Ph.D. in engineering from Purdue University in the US in 1990.

He has been executive director of the National Center for Assessment (Qiyas) since its inception on Aug. 19, 2000.

He was appointed an instructor at the KSU’s faculty of engineering in 1983, and was promoted to lecturer after three years. He was an assistant professor before becoming dean of the engineering college.

Prince Faisal served as adviser to the minister of higher education, and director of the Center for Research and Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Higher Education.

In 2012, the late King Abdullah appointed Prince Faisal as vice president of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhibah).