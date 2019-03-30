You are here

  • Home
  • Ferry disaster shines spotlight on corruption in Iraq
﻿

Ferry disaster shines spotlight on corruption in Iraq

Angry relatives of victims the sunken ferry blocked a road where Iraq’s presidential and Mosul’s Governor convoy was passing, chanting “no to corruption” and pelting the provincial governor’s car with stones in protest in Mosul, Iraq, Friday, March 22, 2019. (File/AP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
0

Ferry disaster shines spotlight on corruption in Iraq

  • An overloaded riverboat capsized in the Northern city of Mosul, and killed 100 people
  • The country ranks among the world’s worst offenders in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: A governor on the run, officials summoned to court and candidates accused of bribing councillors: the Mosul ferry disaster has brought renewed attention to the scourge of corruption in Iraq.
Nationwide horror over the March 21 capsizing of the overloaded riverboat in the northern city of Mosul, which claimed 100 lives, mostly of women and children, has given way to a clamour for provincial officials to be put on trial.
Graft is endemic across Iraq, not only in the city the Daesh group controlled for three years before their expulsion in July 2017.
The country ranks among the world’s worst offenders in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index.
Since 2004, a year after the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein, a total of $218 billion has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and businessmen, according to parliament.
That is more than Iraq’s GDP.
Few officials have been brought to account, and amnesties have allowed many to evade justice, only partially repaying the stolen funds.
For the past week, the cry of “corruption is killing us” has been ringing across Mosul.
A parliamentary report compiled by 43 deputies has warned that corruption risks re-igniting sectarian tensions long exploited by jihadists.
It could also impede the rebuilding of Mosul, much of which was reduced to rubble during the year-long battle to evict IS.
The report, seen by AFP, shows economic groups linked to units from the Hashed Al-Shaabi, the Shiite paramilitary alliance which played a key role in defeating IS in mainly Sunni Mosul, taking over projects and lands.
Figures close to Hashed are also accused of war profiteering.
Instead of reconstruction, such entrepreneurs have made millions of dollars from the resale of metallic structures and building materials from damaged apartment blocks, a local official says in the report.
He said such sales were being conducted by “armed groups and their frontmen through letters of authorization from the government.”
At the same time, according to the report, Nawfel Al-Akoub, the governor who has been fired and gone on the run, authorized the construction of two roads in violation of municipal regulations, for the benefit of oil smugglers.
The ferry’s capsize in the swollen River Tigris, after operators ignored warnings of dangerous weather, proved a tipping point.
But Abdel Rahman Al-Louizi, an MP who took part in the parliamentary inquiry, said the sacking of the provincial governor had already been expected.
“The governor’s dismissal came after the ferry shock but it’s based on evidence collected well before that,” he said.
According to former defense minister Khaled Al-Obeidi, on contender to succeed Mosul’s disgraced governor is offering $200,000 each to provincial councillors to ensure his election.
Disenchanted Iraqis on social media expressed doubt the ferry drama will force authorities to tackle the issue of graft.
“The ferry’s sinking revealed dozens of cases of corruption in Mosul,” one Iraqi activist wrote on Twitter.
“How many more victims... will it take to uncover all the other corruption files in Iraq’s other provinces?“

Topics: Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq orders arrest of ex-governor after deadly ferry sinking
0
World
Austria arrests Iraqi over German train attacks

Gaza officials say Palestinian man killed by Israeli troops

Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

Gaza officials say Palestinian man killed by Israeli troops

  • The ministry said 21-year-old Mohammed Saad was shot early Saturday at a protest camp near the fence
  • The fatal shooting came hours before Palestinians were to hold a large rally
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces near the perimeter fence with Israel, hours before an expected mass protest there.
The ministry said 21-year-old Mohammed Saad was shot early Saturday at a protest camp near the fence. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
The fatal shooting came hours before Palestinians were to hold a large rally, capping a year of weekly marches against the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, imposed after the 2007 takeover of the territory by Hamas.
Egypt has been trying to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Palestinians with knowledge of the talks have said that as part of the proposed deal, Gaza protesters were to keep away from the fence Saturday and Israeli snipers were to hold their fire.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

0
Media
‘I wish that everybody could just tell the truth.’ — Palestine’s youngest journalist
Special 0
Middle-East
Gazans brace for more mass border demos at anniversary

Latest updates

New Australian laws could see social media execs jailed over terror images
0
Estranged wife of ex Afghan hostage says he beat her
0
Gaza officials say Palestinian man killed by Israeli troops
0
Tunisia delays presidential elections by one week to November 17
0
Trump threatens to shut Mexico border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.