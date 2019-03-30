You are here

Stranded baby elephants rescued by Thai rangers

Park rangers took five hours to dig out a path to save six elephant calves after they were found trapped in the pond. (AP)
Updated 30 March 2019
AFP
Updated 30 March 2019
AFP

  • Patrolling rangers chanced upon the struggling herd in a national park east of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon
  • Wild elephants are Thailand’s national animal and live in the wild in parts of the country
Updated 30 March 2019
AFP
BANGKOK: Six baby elephants separated from their parents and trapped in a muddy pit for days have been rescued by park rangers in rural Thailand, officials said Saturday.
Patrolling rangers chanced upon the struggling herd in a national park east of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon, park superintendent Prawatsart Chantheap told AFP.
Once the rangers realized the calves, aged between one and four years old, could not climb out of the dirty watering hole, some left the forest to bring back digging tools while others stayed overnight to keep watch over the frightened creatures.
“Our team arrived with hoes (on Thursday morning)... and we began to dig around the rim (of the mud pit) to make it less steep,” he said.
After three hours of digging to build a makeshift ramp, the mud-covered babies managed to stumble out of the pit one-by-one as the rangers cheered them on.
“Go, go, follow each other!” the rangers yelled in a video recorded by the national parks department. “Go, children, go!“
Prawatsart said the rangers had observed a herd of 30 adult elephants nearby and believed the young calves must have been separated from them.
“We believe they were stuck there for at least two days because after they got out their legs were weak,” he said.
Wild elephants are Thailand’s national animal and live in the wild in parts of the country but their numbers have dwindled to about 2,700 from a peak of over 100,000 in 1850.
Deforestation and habitat loss has brought them in closer contact with humans in recent decades, and they often clash with villagers and farmers.
Elephants are also poached or domesticated for entertainment and tourism.

Topics: elephant Thailand

Estranged wife of ex Afghan hostage says he beat her

Caitlin Coleman leaves the Ottawa court house in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 27, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
AP
Estranged wife of ex Afghan hostage says he beat her

  • The couple had three children during their five years in captivity
Updated 30 March 2019
AP
OTTAWA, Ontario: The estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle says Boyle allegedly struck her, tied her ankles and wrists with rope and forced her to have sex during an incident following the couple’s forced captivity in Afghanistan.
Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, testified Friday at her husband’s assault trial in Ottawa. Boyle has pleaded not guilty to a number of criminal charges for alleged offenses against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The couple had three children during their five years in captivity. The family was rescued in 2017 by Pakistani forces.
Boyle was arrested in December that year. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban hostage

