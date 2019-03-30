You are here

Trump threatens to shut Mexico border

Trump has been promising for more than two years to build a long, impenetrable wall along the border. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
AP
Trump threatens to shut Mexico border

  • Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but the president emphasized, “I am not kidding around”
  • He has repeatedly threatened to close the border
Updated 30 March 2019
AP
PALM BEACH, Florida: President Donald Trump says he is likely to shut down America’s southern border next week unless Mexican authorities immediately halt all illegal immigration. Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but the president emphasized, “I am not kidding around.”
Trump says that “could mean all trade” with Mexico. Trump has been promising for more than two years to build a long, impenetrable wall along the border to stop illegal immigration, though Congress has been reluctant to provide the money he needs. In the meantime, he has repeatedly threatened to close the border.
But this time, with a new surge of migrants heading north, he gave a definite timetable.

Topics: Donald Trump Mexico US

German police arrest 10 suspected of planning terror attack

Updated 30 March 2019
AP
German police arrest 10 suspected of planning terror attack

  • German officials said the individuals are suspected of having connections to Daesh
  • The nationalities of most of the suspects were not revealed
Updated 30 March 2019
AP
FRANKFURT: German police say they have arrested 10 people in the west of the country on suspicion of planning an extremist terror attack.
The DPA news agency reported the suspects were taken into custody on Friday and Saturday in the towns of Essen, Duesseldorf, Wuppertal, Moenchengladbach, Duisburg and Ulm, citing a spokesman for prosecutors in Duesseldorf.
The prosecutors’ spokesman was quoted as saying Saturday that the group was suspected of a connection to the Daesh group, either as sympathizers or a splinter group, and of planning a “serious act of violent subversion,” although there was currently no indication of a specific target. Prosecutors were not yet certain if criminal cases would be brought against all those taken into custody.
Officials said one of the suspects was from Tajikistan but provided no information about the nationality of the others.

Topics: Germany terror attack suspect

