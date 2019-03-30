You are here

Tunisia delays presidential elections by one week to November 17

TUNIS: Tunisia has delayed the first round of its presidential elections by one week to Nov. 17, a spokesman for the elections commission said on Friday.
The initial date had been set for Nov. 10 but this conflicted with an Islamic holiday, when many Tunisians are traveling.
The parliamentary race is expected to be fought closely by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, the more secular Tahya Tounes party of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and the Nidaa Tounes party led by Hafedh Caid Essebsi, the president’s son.
They rule the North African country together but their coalition has been hit by infighting that has hampered decision-making and slowed economic reforms demanded by foreign donors.

ISTANBUL: A pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says party members have been detained in the lead-up to Sunday’s municipal elections.
The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said in a statement Saturday that 53 people were detained in Istanbul overnight. They include candidates running for municipal council seats. It said the detentions were an attack on the party that would mar the legitimacy of the elections.
Turkey’s private Demiroren news agency said anti-terror police conducted simultaneous raids in multiple Istanbul districts.
The government accuses the HDP of links to outlawed Kurdish militants, and 10 lawmakers, 40 mayors and thousands of activists remain jailed. On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated the accusation and called the party “terror lovers.”
The HDP says it’s running in the elections through legal, democratic means to regain seats in the predominantly Kurdish southeast.

