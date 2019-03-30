You are here

New Australian laws could see social media execs jailed over terror images

“Big social media companies have a responsibility to take every possible action to ensure their technology products are not exploited by murderous terrorists,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 March 2019
AFP


  • Canberra is pushing for social media companies to prevent their platforms from being “weaponized” by terrorists in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks
  • Facebook said on Tuesday it was “committed to working with leaders and communities” around the world


SYDNEY: Australia pledged Saturday to introduce new laws that could see social media executives jailed and tech giants fined billions for failing to remove extremist material from their platforms.
The tough new legislation will be brought to parliament next week as Canberra pushes for social media companies to prevent their platforms from being “weaponized” by terrorists in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
Facebook said it “quickly” removed a staggering 1.5 million videos of the white supremacist massacre livestreamed on the social media platform.
A 17-minute video of the March 15 rampage that claimed the lives of 50 people was widely available online and experts said it was easily retrievable several hours after the attack.
“Big social media companies have a responsibility to take every possible action to ensure their technology products are not exploited by murderous terrorists,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.
Morrison, who met with a number of tech firms Tuesday — including Facebook, Twitter and Google — said Australia would encourage other G20 nations to hold social media firms to account.
Attorney-General Christian Porter said the new laws would make it a criminal offense for platforms not to “expeditiously” take down “abhorrent violent material” like terror attacks, murder or rape.
Executives could face up to three years in prison for failing to do so, he added, while social media platforms — whose annual revenues can stretch into the tens of billions — would face fines of up to ten percent of their annual turnover.
“Mainstream media that broadcast such material would be putting their license at risk and there is no reason why social media platforms should be treated any differently,” Porter said.
The government was so far “underwhelmed” by the response from tech giants at their Tuesday meeting with Morrison, communications minister Mitch Fifield told reporters Saturday.
Facebook said on Tuesday it was “committed to working with leaders and communities” around the world to “help counter hate speech and the threat of terrorism.” The company declined to comment further on Saturday.
Cyber-security expert Nigel Phair cast doubt over the likelihood the proposed Australian laws could impose jail time.
Extradition is complicated and reserved for “serious criminal matters,” the University of New South Wales academic and former federal police officer told AFP, while Australian-based executives were not company “decision makers.”
“Jail is for violent offenders not a marketing representatives in Australia of an American social media company,” he added.
But Phair said social media firms can also do more than they pledged at the Tuesday meeting.
“They didn’t read the tea leaves then, it’ll be different how they read the tea leaves now,” he said.



Women challenge male domination in booming Saudi gaming scene

Updated 30 March 2019
Sean Cronin
Women challenge male domination in booming Saudi gaming scene

  • Esport is attracting major investment, especially in the Gulf states, where online gaming is leading global growth


LONDON: It looks like a cross between an Ibiza nightclub and the bridge of the Death Star.

Rows of vast computer screens and racing car seats have been crammed into a 2,000 square-meter purpose-built gaming arena in the northern suburbs of Riyadh.

When its doors open next month, to gamers young and old from the Saudi capital, many of them are expected to be women, penetrating another male-dominated scene and blurring one more line of separation.

High definition screens display the characters and storyboards of the world’s most popular computer games, from Fortnite and League of Legends to Counter-Strike and FIFA 2019.

But this isn’t just about fun. So-called esport is already a billion dollar business, with big name sponsors, international leagues and fame, of sorts, for those with the dexterous thumbs — such as Saudi Mosaad Al-Dossary, the reigning world FIFA champ who has earned more than $362,000 according to esportsearnings.com, which ranks players globally.

The top player overall is 26-year-old German Kuro Takhasomi with more than $4.1 million in earnings. By comparison, the average Premier League footballer earns about $3.5 million.

Gaming cafes were once dark and dingy places to be found in unloved old commercial buildings, where pale pubescents acted out their sporting or military fantasies without mum and dad asking if they had done their homework. Now the growth of esports is attracting major investment, especially in the Gulf states, where online gaming is booming and leading growth in the industry globally. 

The new generation of gaming cafes and esports arenas are recognizing the massive female gaming market.

Gaming has always been big in the Gulf for a number of reasons from the climatic to the social.

Industry veteran Mazen Mohammed, the esports manager for Saudi Arabia at Gamers Hub Middle East, which helps to organize tournaments, said that the region’s youthful population and a historical shortage of popular entertainment choices explains why gaming is becoming so big.

“In Saudi Arabia we have a lot of young people but we have not had a lot of entertainment. Yes, people have PCs at home but they meet friends in the cafe so it is more relaxing for them.”

The new SARENA SAFEIS arena in Riyadh reflects the growing sophistication of the gaming scene as well as its ability to attract serious investment.

Owner Mohammad Al-Otaibi explains there will be VIP rooms, food and beverage counters, a tournament staging area and a zone for kids. Women will have the option of using either the main gaming area or a dedicated room.

“The arena is suitable for elite and casual gamers,” said Al-Otaibi. “It will also provide rooms where teams can privately train together in preparation for tournaments and will have a training academy to upskill gamers.”

While the older generation of gaming cafes dotted around the Gulf were typically the domain of teenage boys, new arenas recognize that there is also a large community of female gamers in the region. It wasn’t always so.

Ghada Almoqbel, a 23-year-old student from Riyadh has been a gamer since “she was little” and as an adult helped to establish a convention dedicated to women gamers in Saudi Arabia called GCON.

She said that in the past it was very difficult for women in Saudi Arabia to attend gaming events.

“I think there’s definitely an interest in including women now, in all activities and tournaments, but I don’t think any succeeded in actually approaching women who are interested in the right way.”

Almoqbel said the “community” aspect of gaming appeals to many women, which is one of the themes of GCON.

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports, or SAFEIS, is the lead body helping to draw outside investment into the fledgling Saudi esports scene.

CEO Turki Al-Alfawzan points out that Saudi Arabia is part of the fastest growing gaming region in the world: “Our role as a federation is to connect the investors with these opportunities and nurture the elite athletes and the community,” he said.

The federation is a partner in the soon-to-open SARENA SAFEIS facility in Riyadh and more such arenas are planned around the country.

The drive to promote esports in the Kingdom is part of a wider push to promote sports under the Vision 2030 economic and social blueprint.

That aims to reduce sedentary lifestyles among the young and boost healthier living — an especially difficult goal to pull off with an activity more commonly identified with the unhealthy.

While the rising investment in esports could help young gamers in the country rise in the rankings and emulate the success of Saudi FIFA champ Mosaad Al-Dossary — achieving that while maintaining healthy body and mind may be the real game change

 

GAMINGS TOP EARNERS

World - Male 2019

Kuro Takhasomi

$4,165,926

World - Female 2019

Sasha Hostyn 

$312,845

Saudi Arabia 2019

Mosaad Al-Dossary

$362,565

Abdulrahman Al-Masri 

$101,250

Khalid Aloufi

$77,500

Abdulaziz Alshehri

$41,500









