You are here

  • Home
  • Afghanistan floods kill 32, worsen already desperate situation
﻿

Afghanistan floods kill 32, worsen already desperate situation

Two days of flooding that started on Thursday killed 12 people in Jawzjan and two in Badghis, provinces that border Turkmenistan. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

Afghanistan floods kill 32, worsen already desperate situation

  • More than 700 houses were destroyed
  • Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced in western Afghanistan from last year’s severe drought
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

HERAT, Afghanistan: Flash floods have killed at least 32 people in western Afghanistan, destroyed homes and swept through makeshift shelters that housed displaced families, a government official said on Saturday.

Flooding caused by heavy rains started spreading on Thursday and left a trail of devastation across seven provinces, said Hasibullah Shir Khani, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Another 12 people were missing and more than 700 houses were destroyed or severely damaged, he added.

The floods worsen an already desperate situation. Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced in the region by last year’s severe drought and the 17-year-long war with the Taliban.

Floods in early March caused further destruction and put this year’s wheat harvest at risk.

“My house and my farmland have been destroyed by floods. If you go and see the destruction it makes you cry,” said Shir Ahmad, who lives in a village in Herat province, which borders Iran.

Children waded through muddy, knee-deep floodwaters that flowed through tent camps for displaced people after the rain stopped. Some families strung salvageable clothes and bedding to dry.

Floods have destroyed hundreds of homes, some historic sites, thousands of acres of farmland, bridges and highways, said Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for the province.

Floods are a common occurrence in Afghanistan, although not usually this severe. The country has little infrastructure, such as ditches and sewers, to manage water run-off from rain or melting snow.

“There is huge destruction caused by floods,” said Ahmad Jawed Nadem, head of refugees and repatriation for Herat. In one area, he said he saw more than 200 destroyed houses.

In Herat alone, eight people were killed, said Dr. Abdul Hakim Tamana, head of public health for the province.

“They had the drought problem, and the floods and the conflict. They are very poor people and they lose all they have,” the Afghan Red Crescent Society’s secretary general Nilab Mobarez said.

“It’s not as simple as they will go on with their lives.”

World Vision said it appeared tens of thousands of Afghans were affected. Some residents of Badghis province were calling it the worst storm in 20 years, it said.

Iran has also been flooded by torrential rains, overwhelming emergency services in some areas.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

0
Offbeat
Estranged wife of ex Afghan hostage says he beat her
0
Pakistan
Afghan ambassador to return to Pakistan after PM Khan's remarks clarified

German police arrest 10 suspected of planning terror attack

Updated 30 March 2019
AP
0

German police arrest 10 suspected of planning terror attack

  • German officials said the individuals are suspected of having connections to Daesh
  • The nationalities of most of the suspects were not revealed
Updated 30 March 2019
AP
0

FRANKFURT: German police say they have arrested 10 people in the west of the country on suspicion of planning an extremist terror attack.
The DPA news agency reported the suspects were taken into custody on Friday and Saturday in the towns of Essen, Duesseldorf, Wuppertal, Moenchengladbach, Duisburg and Ulm, citing a spokesman for prosecutors in Duesseldorf.
The prosecutors’ spokesman was quoted as saying Saturday that the group was suspected of a connection to the Daesh group, either as sympathizers or a splinter group, and of planning a “serious act of violent subversion,” although there was currently no indication of a specific target. Prosecutors were not yet certain if criminal cases would be brought against all those taken into custody.
Officials said one of the suspects was from Tajikistan but provided no information about the nationality of the others.

Topics: Germany terror attack suspect

Related

0
World
Merkel: Germany risks been viewed as unreliable on arms
0
Middle-East
Suspected cholera cases in Yemen spike in 2019: UN

Latest updates

Pro-Kurdish party members detained before Turkey’s elections
0
Omani oil minister sees prices staying in $65 to $75 range until year-end
0
Thirty men sentenced for Egyptian church attack plot
0
German police arrest 10 suspected of planning terror attack
0
Yemen’s army makes strategical advances in Taiz
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.