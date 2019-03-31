Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations of Palestinian rights

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has reiterated its condemnation of persistent actions by Israel that violate the rights of the Palestinian people, in particular with regard to settlements. The Kingdom stated its categorical rejection of Israeli policies and practices, along with false and illegal plans, that it described as flagrant violations in defiance of international law, charters, conventions and resolutions, which are preventing any chance of achieving a two-state solution.

The statement came during the Kingdom’s address to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. It was delivered by Faisal Al-Hakbani, the vice chairman of the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization). He noted that reports submitted to the UN have emphasized the persistent defiance of international resolutions by Israeli authorities and continued violations of the basic human rights of Palestinians.

“We are following with concern the successive and serious developments in the Palestinian cause as a result of Israel’s continued settlement construction on the occupied land of Palestine, the existing expansion, demolition of houses, confiscation of lands, and Judaization of the occupied city of Jerusalem, in addition to the persistence of serious violations of international law and disregard of the resolutions of international legitimacy,” he said.

Al-Hakbani underscored the keen interest the Kingdom takes in the Palestinian cause and its support for the people of Palestine in their quest to secure their legitimate rights and build an independent state.

This was also highlighted by King Salman during the Arab-EU Summit in Egypt last February, when he said that the Palestinian cause is the leading cause in the Arab world. The king also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm stance in support of the restoration of all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, primarily the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of international legitimacy.