Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations of Palestinian rights

Faisal Al-Hakbani, vice chairman of the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), addresses to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. (Photo/Social media)
  • King Salman reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm stance in support of the restoration of all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has reiterated its condemnation of persistent actions by Israel that violate the rights of the Palestinian people, in particular with regard to settlements. The Kingdom stated its categorical rejection of Israeli policies and practices, along with false and illegal plans, that it described as flagrant violations in defiance of international law, charters, conventions and resolutions, which are preventing any chance of achieving a two-state solution.
The statement came during the Kingdom’s address to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. It was delivered by Faisal Al-Hakbani, the vice chairman of the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization). He noted that reports submitted to the UN have emphasized the persistent defiance of international resolutions by Israeli authorities and continued violations of the basic human rights of Palestinians.
“We are following with concern the successive and serious developments in the Palestinian cause as a result of Israel’s continued settlement construction on the occupied land of Palestine, the existing expansion, demolition of houses, confiscation of lands, and Judaization of the occupied city of Jerusalem, in addition to the persistence of serious violations of international law and disregard of the resolutions of international legitimacy,” he said.
Al-Hakbani underscored the keen interest the Kingdom takes in the Palestinian cause and its support for the people of Palestine in their quest to secure their legitimate rights and build an independent state.
This was also highlighted by King Salman during the Arab-EU Summit in Egypt last February, when he said that the Palestinian cause is the leading cause in the Arab world. The king also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm stance in support of the restoration of all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, primarily the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of international legitimacy.

Saudi real estate showcase at Dubai property show

The exhibition offers a chance to showcase projects, network with industry leaders, and share experiences. (SPA)
Saudi real estate showcase at Dubai property show

  • This year’s event attracted 131 exhibitors from 143 countries and more than 20,000 visitors from around the world
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Housing’s pavilion proved a popular attraction at the second International Property Show Dubai.
Real estate professionals, investors and developers from around the world who stopped by were given information about the selling-on-the-map model in Saudi Arabia and the most prominent current and future projects.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, Mohammed Al-Ghazwani, the ministry’s general supervisor of real estate development, met a Moroccan delegation led by Fatna Lkhiyel, the secretary of state to the minister of national planning, town planning, housing and urban policy, responsible for housing. They discussed joint cooperation and investment opportunities to support the housing sector, help develop it and enable citizens to own high-quality homes.
The International Property Show Dubai was launched in April 2018 by the Dubai Land Department. The exhibition offers a chance to showcase projects, network with industry leaders, and share experiences. This year’s event attracted 131 exhibitors from 143 countries and more than 20,000 visitors from around the world, 51 percent of whom were investors.

Topics: International Property Show Dubai

