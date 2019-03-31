You are here

  • Home
  • Trump’s move to lift offshore drilling bans ‘illegal’: judge
﻿

Trump’s move to lift offshore drilling bans ‘illegal’: judge

This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. (AP)
Updated 31 March 2019
AFP
0

Trump’s move to lift offshore drilling bans ‘illegal’: judge

  • Trump signed an executive order in April 2017 aimed at lifting the bans, saying it would pull in “billions of dollars” for America and create jobs
Updated 31 March 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s move to lift bans on drilling for oil and gas in offshore Arctic and Atlantic areas is illegal, a US judge has ruled.
Trump’s effort to open more areas to drilling “is unlawful, as it exceeds the president’s authority,” Judge Sharon Gleason ruled.
As a result, bans on drilling in these areas “will remain in full force and effect unless and until revoked by Congress,” the Friday ruling said.
President Barack Obama’s indefinite prohibition on new drilling in US waters in the Arctic Ocean off Alaska, including most of the Beaufort and Chukchi seas, and in 31 underwater canyons in the Atlantic Ocean, was enacted in December 2016 under a 1953 law.
The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act gives the president power to withdraw offshore areas from commercial use. Previous presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Bill Clinton also invoked the legislation.
Trump signed an executive order in April 2017 aimed at lifting the bans, saying it would pull in “billions of dollars” for America and create jobs.
“Our country’s blessed with incredible natural resources, including abundant offshore oil and natural gas reserves, but the federal government has kept 94 percent of these offshore areas closed for exploration and production,” the president said at the time.
“This deprives our country of potentially thousands and thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in wealth,” he said.
Trump’s 2017 order called for a review of the Obama-era bans with the goal of allowing “responsible development of offshore areas that will bring revenue to our treasury and jobs to our workers,” but made no mention of the environmental rationale for the prohibitions.

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

0
Science & Technology
Scientists observe low sea ice in Bering Sea off Alaska
0
Offbeat
Study finds robust polar bear population in sea near Alaska

Philippine police kill 14 men rights groups say were farmers

Updated 31 March 2019
AP
0

Philippine police kill 14 men rights groups say were farmers

  • police backed by army troops were to conduct court-authorized home searches in three towns when the 14 violently fought back
  • Fifteen others were arrested while six escaped in the anti-insurgency and criminality sweep
Updated 31 March 2019
AP
0

BACOLOD, Philippines: Philippine police say 14 suspected communist rebels have been killed after they opened fire during raids but rights groups countered the men were farmers and the latest victim of extrajudicial killings.
Regional police chief Debold Sinas says police backed by army troops were to conduct court-authorized home searches Saturday in three towns in Negros Oriental province when the 14 violently fought back. Fifteen others were arrested while six escaped in the anti-insurgency and criminality sweep.
Human rights and farmers’ groups on Sunday condemned the killings of the men they said were farmers, including two village chiefs, and called for an independent investigation.
They say six farmers were killed and more than 50 others arrested in similar police raids in December in the central region.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Update 0
Media
Philippine news site chief and Duterte critic freed on bail after latest arrest
0
Media
Facebook blocks 200 accounts in Philippines

Latest updates

China factory activity up after four-month slide
0
London, Paris and Rome among air pollution hotspots in Europe
0
Turkish voters go to polls in critical municipal elections
0
Rockets from Gaza Strip hit Israel; 4 die at border protest
0
’Cow toilets’ in Netherlands aim to cut e-moo-ssions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.