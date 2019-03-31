You are here

  • Home
  • Thai king strips fugitive ex-PM Thaksin of royal decorations
﻿

Thai king strips fugitive ex-PM Thaksin of royal decorations

Clockwise from left: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva and Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. (AFP / Lillian Suwa)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
0

Thai king strips fugitive ex-PM Thaksin of royal decorations

  • Thaksin became prime minister in 2001 but was ousted by a 2006 military coup
  • A military coup in also kicked out Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra as PM in 2014
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
0

BANGKOK: Thailand’s king has stripped fugitive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of his royal decorations, citing his 2008 flight to escape serving a two-year prison term on a conflict of interest conviction and other legal cases against him.
Thai media reported that the royal command from King Maha Vajiralongkorn was published Saturday in the Royal Gazette.
The move follows a March 24 general election in which a party loyal to Thaksin claimed it won enough seats to form a coalition that would hold a majority in the House of Representatives. Final certified results will not be issued until May 9, and the Election Commission has warned there could be some disqualifications by then.
Last week, a military award Thaksin has been given was revoked by the army, with the explanation that he failed to deserve the honor.
Vajiralongkorn on election eve had issued a statement urging voters to select “good people” for public office, a message taken as implicit support for Thaksin’s opponents, mainly the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, which won the highest number of popular votes.
Thaksin, a billionaire with populist policies, became prime minister in 2001 but was ousted by a 2006 military coup. Abuse of power and disrespect for the monarchy were two of the accusations that were offered as justification for the coup.
The army staged another coup in 2014 against a government that had been formed by Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was forced out of office on a controversial charge, later found guilty of negligence in her duties, and also fled into exile.
The 2014 coup was led by then-army commander Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has been junta chief and prime minister since then, and is the candidate of Palang Pracharath Party.
The 2006 coup set off a sometimes violent struggle for power between Thaksin’s supporters and opponents, and pro-Thaksin parties staged several comebacks even though the military and other royalists have tried to dismantle his political machine.
These include changes in the constitution and election laws under the military government that were meant to handicap parties loyal to Thaksin.
The hostility of royalists toward Thaksin has been evident since he was in office, though was never expressed directly by members of the royal family, including Vajiralongkorn’s father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016. The royal family by tradition is above politics.
Vajiralongkorn’s older sister, Princess Ubolratana, caused an uproar in February when the pro-Thaksin Thai Raksa Chart Party registered her as its nominee for prime minister. The move was initially seen as a clever ploy by Thaksin’s political machine to immunize itself against charges that it opposed the monarchy. It backfired badly when the king declared it inappropriate and unconstitutional, and the party was dissolved by the courts before the election, hurting the pro-Thaksin forces.
Princess Ubolratana, however, made a high-profile appearance at the wedding reception of one of Thaksin’s daughters in Hong Kong just two days before the election. Photos and video of the event showed Thaksin welcoming her warmly.
Thailand’s monarchy is protected by strong lese majeste laws that make whatever is judged defamatory of the royal family punishable by three to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Topics: Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Related

0
World
Thailand’s pro-army party won popular vote: election commission
0
World
Thailand’s opposition forms alliance, claims lower house majority

Gun control, climate: a new US generation takes to the barricades

Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

Gun control, climate: a new US generation takes to the barricades

  • The March for Our Lives movement is pushing for stricter gun control legislation in the US
  • The European face in the fight against global warming is a 16-year-old girl
Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW YORK: In the United States, David Hogg is a leading campaigner for gun control, while in Europe, Greta Thunberg fights to defend the climate.
They may only be teenagers, but both have drawn worldwide followings for their clear messages and fierce commitment — symbols of a generation of surprising militancy.
Hogg, who is 18, is a leader of the March for Our Lives movement, launched by students from his high school in Parkland, Florida, where a heavily armed gunman massacred 17 people on February 14, 2018.
The movement, pushing for stricter gun control legislation, has mobilized hundreds of thousands of young Americans.
Thunberg, a pig-tailed Swedish student who looks younger even than her 16 years, has become the European face of the fight against global warming, inspiring huge crowds of young protesters to take to the streets, including in Germany, which had not seen such massive turnouts since the heady days of reunification.
Thunberg has come far from the days when she mounted a brave but lonely protest standing on the steps of the Swedish parliament. She is now mentioned as a possible Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2019.
Were she to win that lofty award, Thunberg would be the youngest laureate ever, younger even than Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who at 17 won the 2014 Nobel for her fight — even after being shot by a Taliban gunman — for education rights for girls and women.
Some members of this new generation are even more precocious. Consider American schoolgirl Alice Paul Tapper, who was only 10 in 2017 when she started her “Raise Your Hand” campaign to encourage girls not to let themselves be intimidated. The movement caught fire on social media, boosted by help from her Girl Scout troop and also by the celebrity of her father, CNN newsman Jake Tapper.
Her new book “Raise Your Hand,” published this week, briefly ranked 12th on Amazon’s list of “hot new releases.”
According to several experts, these examples illustrate a rise in youthful involvement not seen in years — akin, some say, to the activism seen during the US civil rights protests of the 1960s.
If youth has always been synonymous with protests, the trend seemed to have gone latent for years. “We went through a generation or almost two when we were not seeing a lot of activism,” said Elizabeth Matto, a Rutgers University specialist in youthful political participation.
“The teenagers we are calling Generation Z now,” she said, are showing a “real inclination to engage in expressing their political voice.”
“They are starting to recognize what a force they are to be reckoned with... a generation that wants to make things better and who does not really see their age as a barrier.”
As proof she cited the involvement of Americans aged 18 to 29 in last November’s US congressional election: some 31 percent of them voted, the highest rate in 25 years, according to Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE).
More educated than older Americans, and having grown up with — and become completely fluent in — the ways of social media, this generation knows how to organize and draw attention, said Sam Abrams, a political science professor at Sarah Lawrence College in New York.
These young militants can quickly assemble videos that are “almost movie-quality stuff,” said Abrams, who is 39. “This generation knows how to do that and convey these stories really effectively.”
Without social media, says Hogg — who has 950,000 Twitter followers — the Parkland students could still have organized their protests “but not nearly to the scale that we did.”
But even if social media make it far easier to attract attention or draw followers, they offer no guarantee that this young generation can effect real change, Abrams emphasized.
“The big question always is: can they sustain a movement?“
“Social change,” he added, “it is slow, it takes years.”
With college students coming and going — and graduating — Abrams says he has seen many student movements burst onto the scene, and then lose steam and fade away.
Nineteen-year-old Zanagee Artis, who last year co-founded the Zero Hour coalition for climate and environmental justice, admits that after months of intensive activism, he shed most of his leadership responsibilities after starting his studies in political science and the environment at Brown University.
“Older youths like me,” he told AFP, “we are going to be more busy and will have less time” for activism.
“But I don’t have any doubt that Zero Hour will be able to continue,” he said. “With the rise of social media, we are able to connect with a lot more youths than before.”
David Hogg said that after taking a “gap year” to travel across the country, he is ready to ease off on the gas as he heads to Harvard University.
“I’ll be less involved, but we’ll be just as effective,” he said. “There are many other people involved, and we have a movement that’s growing stronger every day.”
Hogg said he is quite aware that change on a subject as sensitive as US gun control could take years.
“It might take a while,” he said. “It might take kids running for Congress who are not old enough yet.”

Topics: US gun control movement climate change David Hogg March for Our Lives movement Greta Thunberg

Related

0
World
Bloomberg rips Trump for not taking action on climate change
0
World
Hundreds of thousands set to march for tighter US gun controls

Latest updates

Four killed as thousands protest at border, but Gaza-Israel truce holds
0
Gun control, climate: a new US generation takes to the barricades
0
Thai king strips fugitive ex-PM Thaksin of royal decorations
0
Trump cuts aid to Central American countries as migrant crisis deepens
0
Man running at Moroccan king’s car during pope visit is tackled
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.