Bangladesh police arrest building owners over fatal blaze

The blaze burned for several hours, and trapped people inside. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
  • Authorities say the complex on a busy avenue in Dhaka’s Banani commercial district had no fire-protected staircases
  • Some top floors of the 22-story building were also illegally constructed
DHAKA, Bangladesh: Police in Bangladesh’s capital have arrested two of the owners of a commercial complex that caught fire last week, killing 26 people and injuring about 70.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch Shahjahan SHajju told The Associated Press early Sunday that they arrested F.R. Tower’s owners Tasvir-ul-Islam and S.M.H.I. Faruque in Dhaka after police charged them with negligence and violations of a building code that resulted in casualties.
Authorities say the complex on a busy avenue in Dhaka’s Banani commercial district had no fire-protected staircases and some top floors of the 22-story building were illegally constructed.
The blaze that burned for several hours Thursday trapped people inside the building, some shouting for help from windows on upper floors and the roof.

  • A group of armed men burst into Pyongyang’s Spanish embassy last month and roughed up employees before fleeing with documents and computers
  • The incident came just days before a high-stakes nuclear summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump
SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday described the February raid on its embassy in Madrid by a dissident group as a “grave terrorist attack” and urged an investigation into the perpetrators.
A group of armed men burst into Pyongyang’s Spanish embassy last month and roughed up employees before fleeing with documents and computers.
The incident came just days before a high-stakes nuclear summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump that ultimately failed to reach an accord.
In its first official comment on the raid, North Korea suggested Washington’s possible involvement and called on Spanish authorities to bring the “terrorists and their wire-pullers to justice.”
“A grave terrorist attack occurred on February 22, where an armed group assaulted the DPRK Embassy in Spain,” a spokesman for the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, using the acronym for the North’s official name.
“We expect that the authorities concerned in Spain... carry out an investigation into the incident to the last in a responsible manner.”
An investigation into the raid is already underway in Madrid.
On Wednesday, a Spanish court named Mexican national Adrian Hong Chang as leader of the group who contacted “the FBI in New York five days after the assault” with information related to the incident in the embassy.
Hours after the court statement, the Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD) — a dissident group believed to include high-profile North Korean defectors — claimed responsibility for the raid.

