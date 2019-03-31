You are here

Philippine police kill 14 men rights groups say were farmers

Human rights groups say six farmers were killed and more than 50 others arrested in similar police raids in December in the central region. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 March 2019
AP
Philippine police kill 14 men rights groups say were farmers

  police backed by army troops were to conduct court-authorized home searches in three towns when the 14 violently fought back
  Fifteen others were arrested while six escaped in the anti-insurgency and criminality sweep
Updated 31 March 2019
AP
BACOLOD, Philippines: Philippine police say 14 suspected communist rebels have been killed after they opened fire during raids but rights groups countered the men were farmers and the latest victim of extrajudicial killings.
Regional police chief Debold Sinas says police backed by army troops were to conduct court-authorized home searches Saturday in three towns in Negros Oriental province when the 14 violently fought back. Fifteen others were arrested while six escaped in the anti-insurgency and criminality sweep.
Human rights and farmers’ groups on Sunday condemned the killings of the men they said were farmers, including two village chiefs, and called for an independent investigation.
They say six farmers were killed and more than 50 others arrested in similar police raids in December in the central region.

Topics: Philippines

Fraudsters sent funds from stolen £8 billion to Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda: UK intelligence

Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Fraudsters sent funds from stolen £8 billion to Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda: UK intelligence

  Intelligence files revealed by Sunday Times report also identified links between the gang and the 7/7 bombings
  HRMC carried out a years-long investigation into the gang
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A gang of fraudsters who stole an estimated £8 billion ($10.4 billion) from UK taxpayers allegedly used some of their gains to fund terror group Al-Qaeda and support Osama bin Laden, according to British intelligence reports revealed on Sunday.
After an investigation published by UK newspaper The Sunday Times, MI5 files allege that the gang used money made in a wide-reaching VAT and social welfare fraud to send around £80 million to the terror group in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Intelligence files revealed in the report also identified links between the gang and the 7/7 bombings in London in 2005, in which 52 people were killed and hundreds injured.
The Sunday Times investigation quoted MI5 intelligence, which alleges that money stolen from the British public funded training camps and, before his death in 2011, helped bin Laden hide after the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001.
Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HRMC) carried out a years-long investigation into the gang and proved the gang had links to Shehzad Tanweer, one of the 7/7 terrorists, but did not disclose the information to MI5 in order to protect the “confidentiality of the terror suspect’s tax records,” the newspaper reported.
In a statement to The Sunday Times, HMRC said on Saturday: “We take our critical role in the fight against serious organized crime and terrorism very seriously.”
After the newspaper’s investigation, chairwoman of the UK’s public accounts committee Meg Hillier said she would consider launching a parliamentary inquiry and question Sir Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary and national security adviser to prime minister Theresa May, about the findings on Monday.

Topics: UK Osama bin Laden Al-Qaeda fraud terrorism The Sunday Times UK intelligence

