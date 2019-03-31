You are here

  • Home
  • China factory activity up after four-month slide
﻿

China factory activity up after four-month slide

Some steel mills and coal power plants increased output as China’s winter smog restrictions ended. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2019
AFP
0

China factory activity up after four-month slide

  • The growth was likely driven by seasonal factors as factories ramped up production after February’s Lunar New Year holidays
  • China announced a lower GDP growth target of 6.0 to 6.5 percent this year, down from 6.6 percent growth in 2018
Updated 31 March 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: China’s manufacturing sector ended its four-month downward trend in March, official data showed Sunday, but exports continued their long slide in the wake of the Washington-Beijing trade war.
The official Purchasing Managers’ Index, a measure of factory activity, rose to 50.5 in March from the previous month’s contraction and three-year low of 49.2.
The growth was likely driven by seasonal factors as factories ramped up production after February’s Lunar New Year holidays.
Some steel mills and coal power plants also increased output as winter smog restrictions end.
Factory output also grew at its fastest pace in six months in March, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported, but export orders shrank for the 10th straight month amid slowing global growth and as collateral damage in the trade spat the United States.
Over the last eight months, Washington and Beijing have slapped tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way goods trade, weighing on the manufacturing sectors in both countries.
US and Chinese negotiators wrapped up trade talks in Beijing on Friday ahead of another round next week, when China’s economic tsar Liu He will head to Washington to continue discussions on a possible deal.
China has announced a raft of stimulus measures to cushion the impact from its cooling economy.
Earlier this month, Premier Li Keqiang announced more spending on roads, railways and other big-ticket infrastructure projects, along with tax cuts worth 2 trillion yuan ($297.27 billion) to ease pressure on companies and spur employment.
China announced a lower growth target of 6.0 to 6.5 percent this year, down from 6.6 percent growth in 2018.

Topics: economy China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Debt guarantee tangle: China’s private firms hit by default contagion
0
Business & Economy
China factory growth accelerates more than expected in March

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected

Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected

  • Oil producer UAE had projected in December growth between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2018
  • Gulf economies are benefiting from higher oil prices after OPEC members and other producers cut output to tackle a supply glut
Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew by around 1.7 percent in 2018, slower than projected despite a boost from higher oil prices, official preliminary data showed.
The UAE growth figures follow Dubai’s disclosure last week that its economy grew by 1.94 percent in 2018, its slowest pace since a contraction in 2009 when the economy was hobbled by a debt crisis.
Oil producer UAE had projected in December growth between 2.5 and 3 percent for 2018, with Gulf economies benefiting from higher oil prices after OPEC members and other producers cut output to tackle a supply glut.
In its latest quarterly report, the Central Bank estimated the economy grew by 2.8 percent in 2018, up from 0.8 percent a year earlier.
Economic growth was driven by higher oil prices and a robust performance by the non-oil sector, Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansouri was quoted as saying by state news agency WAM late on Saturday.
The oil and gas sector was the single largest contributor to economic growth, accounting for around 30 percent at constant prices, according to preliminary data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.
The non-oil sector grew by around 1.3 percent to 1 billion dirhams ($272.3 million).
To offset the slowdown in economic growth, the Dubai government has taken measures to cut costs for key industries including aviation, real estate and education.
The Abu Dhabi government has announced a $13.6 billion economic stimulus package as well as several economic initiatives to ease the cost of doing business.
The UAE has projected growth of 3.5 percent for 2019.
The International Monetary Fund said in February it expects the UAE’s economy to grow by 3.7 percent this year.

Topics: economy UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
UAE announces $8.7 billion housing plan for citizens -Dubai Ruler’s tweet
0
Business & Economy
UAE economy to grow by 2.8% this year, 4.2% in 2019 — central bank governor

Latest updates

UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected
0
Earliest photo of Makkah on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
0
Thousands march in Hong Kong over proposed extradition law changes
0
Saudi fourth-quarter GDP expands 3.59%, gets boost from oil sector
0
China launches two-month probe into abuses of new tax rules
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.