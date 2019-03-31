You are here

  • Home
  • US struggling with growing number of asylum seekers
﻿

US struggling with growing number of asylum seekers

Right now, about 60 asylum seekers a day are returned to Mexico at the San Ysidro, Calexico and El Paso ports to wait out their cases. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2019
AP
0

US struggling with growing number of asylum seekers

  • Hundreds of officers who usually screen cargo and vehicles at ports of entry were reassigned to help manage migrants
  • Right now, about 60 asylum seekers a day are returned to Mexico at the San Ysidro, Calexico and El Paso ports to wait out their cases
Updated 31 March 2019
AP
0

WASHINGTON: Border officials are aiming to more than quadruple the number of asylum seekers sent back over the southern border each day, a major expansion of a top government effort to address the swelling number of Central Americans arriving in the country, a Trump administration official said Saturday.
It was the latest attempt to ease a straining immigration system that officials say is at the breaking point. Hundreds of officers who usually screen cargo and vehicles at ports of entry were reassigned to help manage migrants. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen asked for volunteers from non-immigration agencies within her department, sent a letter to Congress late this past week requesting resources and broader authority to deport families faster, and she met with Central American and Mexican officials.
The efforts are being made while President Donald Trump is doubling down on threats to shutter the US-Mexico border entirely, a move that would have serious economic repercussions for both the US and Mexico but wouldn’t stop migrants from crossing between ports. His administration also announced it was cutting aid to the Central American countries home to most of the migrants.
Right now, about 60 asylum seekers a day are returned to Mexico at the San Ysidro, Calexico and El Paso ports to wait out their cases, the official said. They are allowed to return to the US for court dates. The plan was announced Jan. 29, partially to deter false claimants from coming across the border. With a backlog of more than 700,000 immigration cases, asylum seekers can wait years for their cases to progress, and officials say some people game the system in order to live in the US
Officials hope to have as many as 300 people returned per day by the end of the week, focusing particularly on those who come in between ports of entry, said the official, who had knowledge of the plans but was unauthorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
But the process so far has been slow-going, and such a sizeable increase may be difficult to achieve. The plan has already been marred by confusion, scheduling glitches and an inability by some attorneys to reach their clients. In San Ysidro alone, Mexico had been prepared to accept up to 120 asylum seekers per week, but for the first six weeks only 40 people per week were returned.
Plus, US officials must check if asylum seekers have any felony convictions and notify Mexico at least 12 hours before they are returned. Those who cross illegally must have come as single adults, though the administration is in talks with the Mexican government to include families. Children are not returned.
Homeland Security officials have been grappling with an ever-growing number of Central American children and families coming over the border. Arrests soared in February to a 12-year-high and more than half of those stopped arrived as families, many of them asylum seekers who generally turn themselves in instead of trying to elude capture. Guatemala and Honduras have replaced Mexico as the top countries, a remarkable shift from only a few years ago. Migrants from Central America cannot be easily deported, unlike people crossing from Mexico.
Mexico has been treading lightly on the subject. After Trump lashed out, saying Mexico and the Central American nations were “doing nothing” about illegal immigration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his country would do everything it could to help to maintain a “very respectful relationship” with the US government and Trump.
Meanwhile, Nielsen sent a letter to the heads of other agencies within her sprawling, 240,000-person department, asking for volunteers to help with border duties. And she wrote to Congress asking for more temporary facilities to process people, more detention space, and the ability to detain families indefinitely and to deport unaccompanied minors from Central America. While children from Mexico can be returned over the border, laws prohibit deportation to other countries.
Democratic congressional leaders expressed deep concern, saying the administration wanted to revive “horrific” and “immoral” plans, noting its failed hard-line border policies have created “senseless heartbreak and horror.”
“Democrats reject any effort to let the administration deport little children, and we reject all anti-immigrant and anti-family attacks from this President,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Topics: US immigration

Related

0
World
Trump administration sued over shift in asylum policy
0
World
US in deal with Mexico over asylum seekers: report

Thousands march in Hong Kong over proposed extradition law changes

Updated 31 March 2019
Reuters
0

Thousands march in Hong Kong over proposed extradition law changes

  • Protest organizers said 12,000 people took the streets on Sunday
  • The government said last week it will present the amendments to legislators on Wednesday
Updated 31 March 2019
Reuters
0

HONG KONG: Thousands of people protested in Hong Kong on Sunday against a government plan to change extradition laws, fearing an erosion of personal freedom and the city’s status as an international business hub.
The Hong Kong government proposal, announced in February, would grant the city’s leader executive power to send fugitives to jurisdictions not covered by existing arrangements, including Mainland China and Taiwan.
Protest organizers said 12,000 people took the streets on Sunday, while police estimated the crowd at 5,200 at its peak.
“Hong Kong people all have to bear the negative consequence of this ordinance. This carries the risk of personal freedom being restricted,” Lam Wing-kee, a bookseller who said in 2016 he was detained by Chinese agents, told the crowd.
The government said last week it will present the amendments to legislators on Wednesday.
The planned changes have been strongly opposed by some lawmakers, legal and rights groups who fear that it could be exploited by Beijing’s Communist Party leaders and hurt Hong Kong’s judicial independence.
“We are gravely concerned that anyone extradited to China will be at risk of torture and other ill-treatment and other grave human rights violations,” Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor wrote in an open letter to Carrie Lam, the city’s leader, on Sunday.
Since Hong Kong reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee that it would enjoy a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not allowed in mainland China, there has been no formal mechanism for the surrender of fugitives to mainland China.
Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, John Lee, told reporters last week the government had no plans to scrap the bill.
“It is not an easy decision, but it is a cautious, careful, and serious decision,” he said, adding that the Hong Kong government “has the sole right to decide whether or not to process (extradition requests).”
Hong Kong’s business community has expressed concern over the inclusion of economic and financial crimes in the bill. The government later removed nine types of crime relevant to bankruptcies, financial trading and intellectual property.
But there is still a risk of rendition to jurisdictions that do not share Hong Kong’s level of “protections for the legitimate rights of defendants,” the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said.
“We strongly believe that the proposed arrangements will reduce the appeal of Hong Kong to international companies considering Hong Kong as a base for regional operations,” the chamber said in a statement on Friday.

Topics: Hong Kong China Democracy

Related

0
World
Thousands protest in Hong Kong over China suppression
0
World
Hong Kong academics warn of ‘political battleground’ at universities

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.7%
0
’Edtech’ boom transforms how Indian kids learn
0
African Union to host Libya ‘reconciliation’ conference
0
Virat Kohli slams ‘worst loss’ after Warner and Bairstow lead Hyderabad to 118-run win over Bangalore in IPL
0
Gwen Stefani wows fans at Dubai World Cup
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.