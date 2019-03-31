You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands march in Hong Kong over proposed extradition law changes
﻿

Thousands march in Hong Kong over proposed extradition law changes

Hong Kong demonstrators protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 31 March 2019
Reuters
0

Thousands march in Hong Kong over proposed extradition law changes

  • Protest organizers said 12,000 people took the streets on Sunday
  • The government said last week it will present the amendments to legislators on Wednesday
Updated 31 March 2019
Reuters
0

HONG KONG: Thousands of people protested in Hong Kong on Sunday against a government plan to change extradition laws, fearing an erosion of personal freedom and the city’s status as an international business hub.
The Hong Kong government proposal, announced in February, would grant the city’s leader executive power to send fugitives to jurisdictions not covered by existing arrangements, including Mainland China and Taiwan.
Protest organizers said 12,000 people took the streets on Sunday, while police estimated the crowd at 5,200 at its peak.
“Hong Kong people all have to bear the negative consequence of this ordinance. This carries the risk of personal freedom being restricted,” Lam Wing-kee, a bookseller who said in 2016 he was detained by Chinese agents, told the crowd.
The government said last week it will present the amendments to legislators on Wednesday.
The planned changes have been strongly opposed by some lawmakers, legal and rights groups who fear that it could be exploited by Beijing’s Communist Party leaders and hurt Hong Kong’s judicial independence.
“We are gravely concerned that anyone extradited to China will be at risk of torture and other ill-treatment and other grave human rights violations,” Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor wrote in an open letter to Carrie Lam, the city’s leader, on Sunday.
Since Hong Kong reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee that it would enjoy a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not allowed in mainland China, there has been no formal mechanism for the surrender of fugitives to mainland China.
Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, John Lee, told reporters last week the government had no plans to scrap the bill.
“It is not an easy decision, but it is a cautious, careful, and serious decision,” he said, adding that the Hong Kong government “has the sole right to decide whether or not to process (extradition requests).”
Hong Kong’s business community has expressed concern over the inclusion of economic and financial crimes in the bill. The government later removed nine types of crime relevant to bankruptcies, financial trading and intellectual property.
But there is still a risk of rendition to jurisdictions that do not share Hong Kong’s level of “protections for the legitimate rights of defendants,” the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said.
“We strongly believe that the proposed arrangements will reduce the appeal of Hong Kong to international companies considering Hong Kong as a base for regional operations,” the chamber said in a statement on Friday.

Topics: Hong Kong China Democracy

Related

0
World
Thousands protest in Hong Kong over China suppression
0
World
Hong Kong academics warn of ‘political battleground’ at universities

Fraudsters sent funds from stolen £8 billion to Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda: UK intelligence

Updated 35 min ago
Arab News
0

Fraudsters sent funds from stolen £8 billion to Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda: UK intelligence

  • Intelligence files revealed by Sunday Times report also identified links between the gang and the 7/7 bombings
  • HRMC carried out a years-long investigation into the gang
Updated 35 min ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: A gang of fraudsters who stole an estimated £8 billion ($10.4 billion) from UK taxpayers allegedly used some of their gains to fund terror group Al-Qaeda and support Osama bin Laden, according to British intelligence reports revealed on Sunday.
After an investigation published by UK newspaper The Sunday Times, MI5 files allege that the gang used money made in a wide-reaching VAT and social welfare fraud to send around £80 million to the terror group in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Intelligence files revealed in the report also identified links between the gang and the 7/7 bombings in London in 2005, in which 52 people were killed and hundreds injured.
The Sunday Times investigation quoted MI5 intelligence, which alleges that money stolen from the British public funded training camps and, before his death in 2011, helped bin Laden hide after the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001.
Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HRMC) carried out a years-long investigation into the gang and proved the gang had links to Shehzad Tanweer, one of the 7/7 terrorists, but did not disclose the information to MI5 in order to protect the “confidentiality of the terror suspect’s tax records,” the newspaper reported.
In a statement to The Sunday Times, HMRC said on Saturday: “We take our critical role in the fight against serious organized crime and terrorism very seriously.”
After the newspaper’s investigation, chairwoman of the UK’s public accounts committee Meg Hillier said she would consider launching a parliamentary inquiry and question Sir Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary and national security adviser to prime minister Theresa May, about the findings on Monday.

Topics: UK Osama bin Laden Al-Qaeda fraud terrorism The Sunday Times UK intelligence

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship
0
Middle-East
Egypt refers 28 to court on charges of joining Daesh, Al-Qaeda

Latest updates

Fraudsters sent funds from stolen £8 billion to Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda: UK intelligence
0
Chelsea break Cardiff hearts to save Maurizio Sarri’s blushes as Neil Warnock hits out at ‘worst officials’
0
Algerian army chief repeats call to declare president unfit for office
0
Asia’s pollution exodus: Firms struggle to woo top talent
0
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.7%
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.