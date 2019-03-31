You are here

Gwen Stefani wows fans at Dubai World Cup

Stefani performed after the world’s richest horse race on Saturday night at the Meydan Racecourse’s Apron Views. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2019
Arab News
0

Gwen Stefani wows fans at Dubai World Cup

  • “Dubai, can’t wait to see you tonight,” Stefani wrote on Instagram
  • Stefani belted out her classic hits, one after the other, including “Don’t Speak,” “Baby Don’t Lie,” “It’s My Life”
Updated 31 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: US pop star Gwen Stefani closed the Dubai World Cup with a spectacular performance, joining the legacy of stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Minogue, who have headlined the event in the recent years.

The 49-year-old artist performed after the world’s richest horse race on Saturday night at the Meydan Racecourse’s Apron Views.

“Dubai, can’t wait to see you tonight,” Stefani wrote on Instagram before the concert, posting a short video of the Meydan Racecourse. The concert was open to all Dubai World Cup ticket-holders.

Stefani belted out her classic hits, one after the other, including “Don’t Speak,” “Baby Don’t Lie,” “It’s My Life” and others. She took the stage in a sequinned Dolce & Gabbana bomber jacket paired with matching bottoms. 

On Sunday, the “Hollaback Girl” singer visited a perfume souk, where she got a custom perfume made.

“This is the man behind making my custom perfume. He made me cry, it was so good,” the American singer said in one of her Insta Stories. In the next video clip, she is seen thanking the perfumer and wishing him goodbye with a hug.

While this was Stefani’s first public performance in the emirate, the “Rich Girl” singer had earlier performed in Dubai at a private show in 2017 at the opening of the Renaissance Downtown Hotel.

Stefani is no stranger to Emirati culture. The former coach on the US “The Voice” played the quintessential tourist during that trip, as she took a desert safari, dined in a desert tent, watched a falcon show, rode a camel, covered her face and hair with a head scarf, shopped at the perfume souk and visited Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The singer was in the UAE on a break from her Vegas residency, “Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl,” at Planet Hollywood. She will head back to Vegas to continue her residency until Nov. 2.

Stefani, a three-time Grammy Award winner, has sold more than 30 million albums. From 1986 to 2004, she was in the band No Doubt, whose third album, “Tragic Kingdom,” sold more than 16 million copies worldwide. As a solo artist, she has released four albums.

Dubai has hosted the lucrative racing day every year since it was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, in 1996.

The first race was held at the now-defunct Nad Al-Sheba Racecourse in 1996. The race has been held at Meydan since 2006.

Topics: Gwen Stefani Dubai World Cup

Earliest photo of Makkah on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Updated 31 March 2019
Arab News
0

Earliest photo of Makkah on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

  • The exhibition will be open from April 25 till July 13
  • It will feature images of the world from the time period between 1842 - 1896
Updated 31 March 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: A photograph of Makkah, shot by Muhammad Sadiq Bey in 1881, will be displayed in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s first photography exhibition starting April 25, one of the earliest images taken in Saudi Arabia.

Photographs 1842 – 1896: An Early Album of the World will be open for visitors until July 13. It is the second international exhibition the museum will host.

(musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac)

The museum will display some of the earliest 250 photographs of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas, taken between 1842 and 1896, including some of the oldest photographs of Saudi Arabia and Yemen by Auguste Barthold.

Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, said the exhibition aims to “showcase part of our inspiring human heritage.”

“Photography is one of the most important tools that has contributed to documenting the history of the world and its diverse cultures,” he added.

(musee du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac)

The exhibition is organized by Louvre Abu Dhabi in collaboration with musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and Agence France-Muséums, and is sponsored by the Bank of Sharjah.

Most of the images come from musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac’s collection, with some images from the Bibliothèque Nationale de France, musée national des arts asiatiques – Guimet, Musée d’Orsay, la Société de Géographie and La Cité de la Céramique – Sèvres & Limoges.

The museum will feature works by renowned photographers, such as Luis Garcia Hevia from Colombia, the Abdullah brothers and Pascal Sebah from Turkey, Lala Deen Dayal from India, Marc Ferrez from Brazil, Lai Fong from China, Kassian Cephas from Indonesia, Alexandre Michon and Nikolai Charushin from Russia, Francis Chit from Thailand, and Ichida Sôta and Suzuki Shin'ichi II from Japan.

(musee du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac)

The exhibition will be accompanied by a number of educational and cultural activities related to photography, such as workshops, film screenings, a conference and a cine-concert.

The cine-concert, In the Land of the Head Hunters, is a musical interpretation of a Native American version of Rome and Juliet silent movie by French musician Rodolphe Burger.

Visitors can enjoy a multimedia tour of the exhibition in Arabic, English and French.

Topics: Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum Makkah photography Culture and Entertainment

