You are here

  • Home
  • ’Edtech’ boom transforms how Indian kids learn
﻿

’Edtech’ boom transforms how Indian kids learn

In this photograph taken on February 13, 2019, Ruchi Taneja (L) teaches a group of Indian children studying with an app created by Planet Sparks that uses "gamified" teaching methods at a tuition centre in New Delhi. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2019
AFP
0

’Edtech’ boom transforms how Indian kids learn

  • Major foreign investors are plowing funds into India’s growing “edtech” industry as they seek to capitalize on the world’s largest school-age population
Updated 31 March 2019
AFP
0

MUMBAI: From a multi-billion-dollar education startup to wired-up mannequins, technology is helping to revolutionize the way Indian schoolchildren are learning — provided their parents can afford it.
A host of online platforms are taking advantage of a surge in smartphone ownership to engage millions of youngsters with interactive games and animated video lessons.
India’s education system suffers from a lack of investment, and the apps aid students who want extra tuition away from overcrowded classrooms and crumbling schools.
Major foreign investors are plowing funds into India’s growing “edtech” industry as they seek to capitalize on the world’s largest school-age population who face fierce competition for university places.
“I have been using Byju’s since last year and my performance has really improved. I understand mathematical concepts much better now,” says 16-year-old Akshat Mugad referring to a Facebook-backed, Indian education app.
Byju’s has become one of the world’s largest online learning sites since it was founded in Bangalore in 2011 and is currently embarking on an ambitious overseas expansion.
It is just one of dozens of startups betting that kids are eager to learn differently from rote memorization techniques that are used across much of Asia.
Edtech platforms are also taking off in other Asian countries, notably China and Taiwan.
“We wanted to make education fun,” said Manish Dhooper, the founder of New Delhi-based Planet Spark, which uses “gamified” teaching methods.
Garima Dhir enrolled her six-year-old boy into a Planet Spark program to study maths and English because she wanted him to get used to using technology at a young age.
“With interactive classes, my son is picking concepts without any stress and enjoying the process without fear of failure,” she told AFP.
Robomate, Toppr, Simplilearn, Meritnation and Edureka are others in the market.
India has an estimated 270 million children aged between five and 17.
Its online education sector is projected to be worth $2 billion to Asia’s third-largest economy by 2021, according to research published by accounting group KPMG two years ago.
With revenues heading for $200 million, Byju’s says it has around 32 million users in India using its e-tutorials that feature animations, live classes and educational games to match India’s school curriculum.
It has raised more than $1 billion in funding since the beginning of last year, including from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, valuing the firm at around $5.4 billion.
“We want to be the largest education company in the world,” founder Byju Raveendran, 39, whose stake in Byju’s is now thought to be worth almost $2 billion, told AFP.
Analysts say technology has the power to transform education in India but note that at the moment it is largely the domain of middle-class families.
A year-long subscription to Byju’s can cost upwards of $150 for example, a small fortune for the majority of Indians.
At a state-run school in Mumbai teacher Pooja Prashant Sankhe is using technology in a rather different way to change how her pupils engage with lessons.
The 45-year-old hides an Amazon Echo device in a shop window mannequin. When AFP visited children aged 11 approached and asked questions such as, “Alexa, how many states are there in India?.”
They also did sums and then asked Alexa for the answer to find out if they had done them correctly. The device plays the Indian national anthem at the start of the school day and healing music during meditation sessions.
Indian media have carried reports of a teacher doing the same thing in another school in rural Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital.
“The kids get really excited when they ask her questions,” said Sankhe, 45. “Pupils are coming to school more regularly now because of Alexa,” she added.

Topics: India Education Amazon

Egypt holds price of 95-octane petrol through Q2 — ministry

Updated 31 March 2019
Reuters
0

Egypt holds price of 95-octane petrol through Q2 — ministry

  • 95-octane petrol will remain at 7.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.4485) per liter through the second quarter of 2019
Updated 31 March 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt will keep 95-octane petrol at 7.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.4485) per liter through the second quarter of 2019 as it links the cost to international fuel prices for the first time, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.
Egypt had committed to the indexation mechanism as part of reforms tied to a $12 billion International Monetary Fund program and designed to increase energy prices to match those on international markets.
A committee decided to hold 95-octane petrol’s price based on the Egyptian pound’s appreciation against the dollar and global prices of Brent crude, the ministry said.
“There has been an uptick in inflation and the government has just issued a decision to increase the minimum state salaries,” said Angus Blair, chief operating officer at Cairo-based investment bank Pharos Holding.
“It may have decided to defer any increase until inflation comes off a little further, as inflation is on a longer-term downtrend, and the state employees are paid the new salaries. I would now expect fuel price increases in July or August.”
As part of the IMF deal, Egypt has been pushing ahead with tough economic reforms that have strained the budgets of tens of millions of citizens.
They included the introduction of a value-added tax, a currency devaluation and deep cuts to energy subsidies that included a hike in petrol prices of up to 50 percent last June.
About $10 billion has now been disbursed under the deal, with a final tranche due after another review in June.
The petroleum minister had said in January that Egypt would implement the automatic price indexation mechanism on 95-octane petrol starting in April.
The IMF cited those promised changes in a statement last month, saying: “The authorities remain committed to reaching cost recovery for most fuel products by mid-2019 and implementing automatic fuel price indexation.” ($1 = 17.2800 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt petrol

Latest updates

Qaradawi and Qatar: the hate preacher who became Doha’s spiritual guide
0
Prince Khalid to open 16th Makkah dental conference
0
Saudi-based interfaith center chief meets Lebanese religious leaders
0
Minister inspects Riyadh library to identify needs
0
Muslims urged to address religious misconceptions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.