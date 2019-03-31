Saudi Arabian ministries, municipalities join world cities in marking Earth Hour

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia joined other countries in marking Earth Hour by turning off lights at 8:30pm local time by switching off lights in buildings across different regions of the Kingdom for 60 minutes.
The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs marked “Earth Hour” by turning off lights on its different buildings across the kingdom.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture also switched off lights on its main building in Riyadh for one hour to mark the occasion.
Mayoralties and municipalities also took part of the event by turning off lights in buildings, roads and squares.
In the Tabuk region for example, 10,000 lights have been turned off across 29 different areas, including a number of main roads, streets and public squares.
Earth Hour events aim to raise awareness around the world for people to take action on climate change.
