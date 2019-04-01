You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-based interfaith center chief meets Lebanese religious leaders
﻿

Saudi-based interfaith center chief meets Lebanese religious leaders

1 / 3
Bin Muaammar stressed the need for concerted efforts to promote a culture of dialogue, coexistence and respect for diversity under the umbrella of citizenship. (SPA)
2 / 3
Bin Muaammar stressed the need for concerted efforts to promote a culture of dialogue, coexistence and respect for diversity under the umbrella of citizenship. (SPA)
3 / 3
Bin Muaammar stressed the need for concerted efforts to promote a culture of dialogue, coexistence and respect for diversity under the umbrella of citizenship. (SPA)
Updated 37 min 34 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi-based interfaith center chief meets Lebanese religious leaders

  • The number of graduates from the five fellowship programs has reached 276 from 44 countries
Updated 37 min 34 sec ago
SPA
0

BEIRUT: Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar, the secretary-general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) visited religious leaders in Lebanon at the end of the center’s International Fellowship Program in Beirut.
Bin Muaammar stressed the need for concerted efforts to promote a culture of dialogue, coexistence and respect for diversity under the umbrella of citizenship.
He said KAICIID launched at its international conference last year in Vienna the Interreligious Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation in the Arab World between Muslims and Christians.
The number of graduates from the five fellowship programs has reached 276 from 44 countries. SPA Beirut

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
UN praises Saudi-based interfaith center for promoting peace
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic Ministry takes part in G-20 Interfaith Forum

Prince Khalid to open 16th Makkah dental conference

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
SPA
0

Prince Khalid to open 16th Makkah dental conference

  • Al-Otaibi said that the three-day conference will cover six main topics, to be discussed through 30 lectures, 10 workshops and 150 scientific posters
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
SPA
0

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal will patronize on Thursday the Makkah International Dental Conference, organized by the Saudi Society of Restorative Dentistry (SSRD) at the Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel.
The president of the conference, Dr. Mishari Al-Otaibi, said that the conference will receive a selected group of dental specialists from throughout the world, world-renowned speakers from Arab and Islamic countries, as well as from the US and the UK, and university professors and Saudi consultants.
Al-Otaibi said that the three-day conference will cover six main topics, to be discussed through 30 lectures, 10 workshops and 150 scientific posters.

Topics: Makkah International Dental Conference

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches raft of pilgrimage initiatives
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor oversees signing of new initiative to bolster healthcare centers

Latest updates

Qaradawi and Qatar: the hate preacher who became Doha’s spiritual guide
0
Prince Khalid to open 16th Makkah dental conference
0
Saudi-based interfaith center chief meets Lebanese religious leaders
0
Minister inspects Riyadh library to identify needs
0
Muslims urged to address religious misconceptions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.