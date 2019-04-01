Prince Khalid to open 16th Makkah dental conference

Saudi-based interfaith center chief meets Lebanese religious leaders

BEIRUT: Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar, the secretary-general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) visited religious leaders in Lebanon at the end of the center’s International Fellowship Program in Beirut.

Bin Muaammar stressed the need for concerted efforts to promote a culture of dialogue, coexistence and respect for diversity under the umbrella of citizenship.

He said KAICIID launched at its international conference last year in Vienna the Interreligious Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation in the Arab World between Muslims and Christians.

The number of graduates from the five fellowship programs has reached 276 from 44 countries.