Prince Khalid to open 16th Makkah dental conference

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal will patronize on Thursday the Makkah International Dental Conference, organized by the Saudi Society of Restorative Dentistry (SSRD) at the Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel.
The president of the conference, Dr. Mishari Al-Otaibi, said that the conference will receive a selected group of dental specialists from throughout the world, world-renowned speakers from Arab and Islamic countries, as well as from the US and the UK, and university professors and Saudi consultants.
Al-Otaibi said that the three-day conference will cover six main topics, to be discussed through 30 lectures, 10 workshops and 150 scientific posters.
