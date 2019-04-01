Private screening of ‘Born a King’ in Riyadh

RIYADH: “Born a King,” the biopic based on the life of King Faisal Al-Saud, has had its first private screening at the Vox Cinema in Riyadh.
The event, hosted by Prince Turki Al-Faisal, was attended by members of the royal family including Prince Sultan bin Salman and Prince Bader bin Abdul Mohsin. Abdullah Khalil, the actor who played King Faisal, was also present, alongside members of the production team.
The film opens with his 1919 visit to London when he was still a young prince, on a diplomatic mission on behalf of his father, King Abdul Aziz, to King George V of England. It goes on to depict the formative experiences and relationships in his life, including with his father and his brothers, which turned him into the king he later became.
The film’s cultural adviser and assistant art director, Princess Tarfa bint Fahad Al-Saud, told Arab News: “It was not easy to get information from that period of time, and we relied on the (royal) family for details.” She credited her grandparents and family for supplying her with stories, all of which were invaluable to the process of creating the biopic.
“It was a period of time that we haven’t ever talked about, but all these details are portrayed in the movie,” she added, calling the film’s director, Agusti Villaronga, an “amazing artist” for his dedication to the project.
“For us as Saudis, it is super sensitive. It was a responsibility (for the production team), but they did their best. I want to credit everyone, because everyone was a part of it. It was a national mission.”
The film took three years to make, and was shot at various locations, including the UK and historical villages on the outskirts of Riyadh. Hundreds of Saudis contributed to the movie’s production, as crew, extras, or stunt men.
The official movie premiere date has yet to be announced.
