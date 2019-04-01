You are here

Private screening of 'Born a King' in Riyadh

Prince Turki Al-Faisal making his way to the private screening of 'Born a King.' (Photo/Supplied)
NOOR NUGALI
  Film is the first to depict a Saudi head of state on the big screen
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: “Born a King,” the biopic based on the life of King Faisal Al-Saud, has had its first private screening at the Vox Cinema in Riyadh.
The event, hosted by Prince Turki Al-Faisal, was attended by members of the royal family including Prince Sultan bin Salman and Prince Bader bin Abdul Mohsin. Abdullah Khalil, the actor who played King Faisal, was also present, alongside members of the production team. 
The film opens with his 1919 visit to London when he was still a young prince, on a diplomatic mission on behalf of his father, King Abdul Aziz, to King George V of England. It goes on to depict the formative experiences and relationships in his life, including with his father and his brothers, which turned him into the king he later became.
The film’s cultural adviser and assistant art director, Princess Tarfa bint Fahad Al-Saud, told Arab News: “It was not easy to get information from that period of time, and we relied on the (royal) family for details.” She credited her grandparents and family for supplying her with stories, all of which were invaluable to the process of creating the biopic.
“It was a period of time that we haven’t ever talked about, but all these details are portrayed in the movie,” she added, calling the film’s director, Agusti Villaronga, an “amazing artist” for his dedication to the project. 
“For us as Saudis, it is super sensitive. It was a responsibility (for the production team), but they did their best. I want to credit everyone, because everyone was a part of it. It was a national mission.”
The film took three years to make, and was shot at various locations, including the UK and historical villages on the outskirts of Riyadh. Hundreds of Saudis contributed to the movie’s production, as crew, extras, or stunt men.
The official movie premiere date has yet to be announced.

The short history of the Hijaz Railway in Saudi Arabia

Hijaz Railway station in Al-Ula. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Deema Al-Khudair & Ameera Abid
The short history of the Hijaz Railway in Saudi Arabia

  Volcanic rock was used as building materials for the stations and bridges between Al-Ula and Madinah
  The railway station in Al-Madinah was also illuminated on this occasion, the first use of electricity in Madinah
Deema Al-Khudair & Ameera Abid
JEDDAH: The line that was built from Damascus, Syria, to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, is a fascinating part of Hijazi history.
Sultan Abdul Hamid II put great effort into modernizing transportation and communication during the Ottoman Empire. He laid telegraph lines and railways to connect Ottoman villages and built the Hijaz Railway to connect Damascus with Madinah.
The line was built to meet the needs of pilgrims traveling to Makkah. Its construction took eight years. The first stage of the project from Damascus to Daraa began in September, 1900, and the first train reached Madinah in August 1908. The work was carried out by German and Turkish engineers and local workers recruited from the areas along the route.
The sultan planned to extend the railway on to Makkah and down the Red Sea coast to Yemen, but plans to extend the Hijaz Railway were disrupted by World War One (1914-1918).
The terrain between Tabuk and Madinah presented many challenges. One portion of Al-Akhdar valley required the building of both a tunnel and a 143-meter long bridge, the longest bridge in Saudi Arabia. In Al-Muazzam area high rubble landfills were used to lessen the steep angle of the track.
Small stations, all of the same design, were built along the line between Al-Ula and Hadiyya, where a mid-sized station was built and supplied with water. As the line approached Madinah the stations grew larger, such as at Istabl Antar.
Volcanic rock was used as building materials for the stations and bridges between Al-Ula and Madinah.
On Sept. 1, 1906, a ceremony was held in Tabuk to mark the arrival of the railway line. It was attended by an official delegation from Damascus, as well as sheikhs of tribes, nobles and merchants. One year later, a ceremony was held to mark the line reaching Al-Ula.
On August 22, 1908, the first train arrived in Madinah. The official ceremony was postponed until Dec. 1st to coincide with the anniversary of the accession of the sultan, and a grand ceremony was held to mark both events.
The railway station in Al-Madinah was also illuminated on this occasion, the first use of electricity in Madinah.
After 1918, the Arabs attempted to reopen the railway.
The train arrived in Madinah twice, once in 1919 and again in 1925. A lack of material and technical skills stopped the railway in Hijaz from working again. The Hijazi portion of the line is defunct, but the Syrian, Palestinian and Jordanian sections have remained in service locally.

