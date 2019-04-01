You are here

Turkish lira slips a bit after local elections bruise Erdogan

The renewed slip in Turkey’s financial markets and uncertain policy reaction to recession raises a risk of further capital flight. (File/AFP)
Reuters
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened 0.3 percent against the dollar early on Monday after local elections in which President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party lost control of the capital Ankara and appeared to concede defeat in the country’s largest city, Istanbul.
At 0516 GMT, the lira stood at 5.57 against the US currency, having weakened as much as 5.63 and compared with a close on Friday of 5.5550.
The lira tumbled almost 30 percent against the dollar in lat year’s currency crisis. Last week, in an echo of the crisis of confidence, it swung wildly as the government and central bank unleashed a series of stop-gap support measures.
With Turkey’s economic downturn apparently weighing heavily on voters, the AK Party lost control of Ankara. Opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Mansur Yavas won a clear victory, according to Turkish broadcasters.
In Istanbul, the vote count was so tight that both parties declared victories. The AK Party said former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim defeated his CHP rival Ekrem Imamoglu by a mere 4,000 votes — with both candidates polling more than 4 million votes. Imamoglu said he had a lead of 28,000.
In an early Monday speech, Erdogan pledged that Turkey would now focus on its troubled economy. Turkey slipped into recession late last year.
“The Istanbul uncertainty...may stay in the forefront and overshadow other developments in the markets,” said one banker who declined to be identified.
“The expectation is that emphasis will be given to needed structural reforms in a period of four years without elections. If there is a delay in this, it will increase pressures on markets,” he said, adding that the lira will likely remain in a 5.50-5.70 band while the uncertainty continues.
In the week ahead of elections Turkish stocks, bonds and the currency sold off, prompting the government to direct banks to temporarily starve a key London market of lira liquidity, according to officials.
Investors were also weighing up a statement Monday from Moody’s Rating Agency, which said the erosion of Turkey’s foreign currency reserves is a credit negative and central bank use of reserves to prop up the lira currency poses renewed questions on its transparency and independence.
The renewed slip in Turkey’s financial markets and uncertain policy reaction to recession raises a risk of further capital flight, Moody’s said, adding that the results of local polls will likely determine the future path of macroeconomic policy.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Turkish lira

Oil prices push higher as supply worries drive gains

Reuters
Oil prices push higher as supply worries drive gains

  • US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela along with supply cuts by OPEC members and other major producers have supported prices
  • US energy firms last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating to the lowest level in nearly a year
Reuters
TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the first quarter when the major benchmarks posted their biggest increases in nearly a decade, as concerns about supplies outweigh fears of a slowing global economy.
Brent crude for June delivery was up by 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $68.01 a barrel by 0214 GMT, having risen 27 percent in the first quarter.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $60.46 barrel, after posting a rise of 32 percent in the January-March period.
US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela along with supply cuts by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers have helped support prices this year, overshadowing concerns about global growth and the US-China trade war.
However, future gains will be limited by potential softness in the global economy as well as the ability of US oil producers to ramp up production when prices spike, said Phin Ziebell, senior economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
“It’s tough to see a really big rally from here,” he said.
Still, analysts have turned cautiously optimistic on crude oil prices this year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
US production has also steadied, with the US government reporting on Friday that domestic output in the world’s top crude producer edged lower in January to 11.9 million bpd.
US energy firms last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating to the lowest level in nearly a year, cutting the most rigs in a quarter in three years, Baker Hughes energy services firm said.
Sigal Mandelker, US under-secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, told reporters in Singapore on Friday that the United States had placed further “intense pressure” on Iran.
US officials are keen to ensure see that Malaysia, Singapore and others are fully aware of illicit Iranian oil shipments and the tactics Iran uses to evade sanctions, Mandelker said.
The US has also instructed oil trading houses and refiners to further cut dealings with Venezuela or face sanctions themselves, even if the trades are not prohibited by published US sanctions, three sources familiar with the matter said.
A deal between OPEC and allies such as Russia to cut output by around 1.2 million barrels per day, which officially started in January, has also supported prices.
Hedge funds and other money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions to 243,209 in the week to March 26, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC US

