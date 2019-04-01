You are here

  • Home
  • China’s Xi: West has long-term economic, military superiority
﻿

China’s Xi: West has long-term economic, military superiority

Since assuming power in China more than six years ago, Xi has ramped up efforts to ensure total party loyalty and discipline. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

China’s Xi: West has long-term economic, military superiority

  • Since assuming power in China more than six years ago, Xi has ramped up efforts to ensure total party loyalty and discipline
  • Citing Marx and Engels, Xi said socialism would inevitably vanquish capitalism, but that it would be a long historical process
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Developed Western nations have long-term economic, technological and military advantages over China and the Communist Party has to realize that some people will use the West’s strong points to criticize socialism’s failings, President Xi Jinping said.
Since assuming power in China more than six years ago, Xi has ramped up efforts to ensure total party loyalty and discipline, including a sweeping crackdown on corruption, warning the party’s very survival is at stake.
This year, which is marked by a series of sensitive anniversaries including three decades since the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square, has seen a further increase in calls for party loyalty.
On Monday, leading party theoretical journal Qiushi, which means “Seeking Truth,” published lengthy excerpts for the first time from a speech Xi gave in early 2013 shortly after becoming party boss, warning of the dangers the party faces.
Citing Marx and Engels, Xi said socialism would inevitably vanquish capitalism, but that it would be a long historical process. China practices what it calls socialism with Chinese characteristics.
China must “fully appraise the objective reality of the long-term advantage Western developed countries have in the economic, scientific, and military fields, and conscientiously prepare for all aspects of long-term cooperation and struggle between the two social systems,” Xi said.
The party also needed to “face the reality that some people compare the good qualities of Western developed nations with the insufficiencies of our country’s socialist development and offer criticism of it,” he added.
While the party has committed “big mistakes” like the Cultural Revolution, when children turned on parents and students on teachers after Mao Zedong declared class war, the party’s history is “generally speaking glorious,” Xi said.
Those who criticize the revolution — which brought the Communist Party to power in 1949 — are simply trying to incite the overthrow of the party, he added.
But China needs to stick to its landmark economic reforms begun in 1978, without which the party could have fallen, Xi said.
The party “may even have faced a serious crisis, like the death of the party and the death of the country encountered by the Soviet Union and Eastern European countries.”
But China had proved the naysayers wrong, Xi added.
“Both history and reality tell us that only socialism can save China. Only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China. This is the conclusion of history and the choice of the people.”

Topics: China’s President Xi Jinping China

Related

0
World
China thanks Kazakhstan for ‘support’ of Xinjiang crackdown
0
Business & Economy
China launches two-month probe into abuses of new tax rules

New Zealand shooters back gun control after massacre

A photo taken on March 20, 2019 shows armed police officers patroling at the burial ground where funerals for victims are set to take place in Christchurch, five days after the mass shooting attacks at two mosques that killed 50 Muslim worshippers in the city. (AFP)
Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

New Zealand shooters back gun control after massacre

  • Finalizing such legislation can often take months but Ardern says the matter is so urgent it will be done by April 11
Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will crack down on firearms ownership this week after the Christchurch mosques massacre that claimed 50 lives — and the Kiwi gun lobby, for the most part, is okay with that.
In stark contrast to the United States, where even the most minor curbs on gun ownership meet ferocious opposition led by the National Rifle Association, New Zealand gun owners agree action is needed.
The March 15 rampage by a white supremacist gunman has been a shock to the collective system.
“We want to support our government in any changes to prevent a terrorist attack from happening in New Zealand again,” Nicole McKee, secretary of the Council of Licensed Firearm Owners said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government announced an immediate ban on military-style semi-automatic rifles (MSSAs) after the shooting and will put laws to parliament formalising its action on Tuesday.
Finalizing such legislation can often take months but Ardern says the matter is so urgent it will be done by April 11.
Further curbs — potentially including a gun register, tighter vetting and stricter gun storage rules — are set to be passed by the end of the year.
In a move that would be unthinkable in the United States, one of New Zealand’s largest gun retailers, Hunting & Fishing, voluntarily stopped selling MSSAs and halted online firearms sales.
“Such weapons of war have no place in our business — or our country,” chief executive Darren Jacobs said.
New Zealand has its own National Rifle Association, but since the shooting, it has been at pains to point out it is a small sporting organization, not a wealthy political lobby group like its American counterpart.
“Our members shoot with single-shot bolt action rifles at paper targets,” president Malcolm Dodson said.
Another office holder has told media the New Zealand NRA is considering changing its name to avoid any association with the American body.
On the surface, New Zealand and the United States share many historical similarities, but they have a fundamentally different attitude toward firearms.
Both are former British colonies that fought bitter wars against indigenous populations and forged an individualistic frontier mentality.
However, statistics highlight the difference.
In 2016, New Zealand, with a population of about 4.7 million, had nine firearms-related homicides.
In the United States, population approximately 327 million, there were 14,415, more than two hundred times the per capita rate as New Zealand.

There are approximately 393 million guns in private hands in the United States, or 1.2 for every person, whereas New Zealand has about 1.5 million, or 0.3 per person.
The New Zealand government believes there are 13,500 MSSAs in the country, while estimates put the number in the US at 15 million.
Philip Alperts, a gun policy researcher at the University of Sydney, said the crucial difference between New Zealand and the United States was the US Constitution’s Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms.
Alperts, himself a Kiwi, said countries such as New Zealand viewed gun ownership as a privilege, while in America it was seen as an inalienable right.
“We have a population who, when they traveled to America would get off the plane and be absolutely horrified to see people walking around with a gun,” he said, adding that safety was at the center of New Zealand gun culture.
Journalist Dawn Picken covered scores of shooting deaths in the United States and once had bullets lodged in her bedroom when a random gunman opened fire on her apartment building in Spokane, Washington state.
She said she had found a different mindset since moving to New Zealand in 2011.
“It was quite refreshing as an American to come here and hear Kiwis who own guns say ‘I don’t think they should be easy to get and it’s not my right, they should check I’m not predisposed to violence or going to go off the rails,” she said.

However, like anywhere, New Zealand has a vocal fringe element.
“Tyrant Prime Minister Kills Sports Shooting,” screams the headline on one prominent pro-gun website.
But former police minister Judith Collins had a blunt message for the US NRA and any other gun lobbyists who tried to inject themselves into New Zealand’s gun control debate: “Bugger off.”
The difference in gun cultures has played out on social media since the Christchurch shooting.
When a right-wing US website tweeted that “armed government thugs” were carrying out door-to-door gun confiscations in New Zealand, dozens of Kiwis left mocking replies.
“I had a self-saucing dessert in my pantry,” said one. “The cops came for it in the dead of night — apparently we aren’t allowed semi-automatic trifles.”

Topics: christchurch mosque attack New Zealand New Zealand mosque attack

Related

0
World
Austria far-right figure probed over New Zealand attacker link
0
Media
Popular New Zealand website seeks comments detox after Christchurch attack

Latest updates

China’s Xi: West has long-term economic, military superiority
0
World Bank cuts growth outlook for the Philippines, but remains positive
0
Houthis lose areas in Hodeidah’s Hais and Hajjah’s Abs
0
Turkish lira slips a bit after local elections bruise Erdogan
0
Oil prices push higher as supply worries drive gains
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.