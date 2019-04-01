You are here

  • Home
  • Toyota robot can’t slam dunk but shoots a mean 3-pointer
﻿

Toyota robot can’t slam dunk but shoots a mean 3-pointer

A Japanese basketball player said if Cue 3 could learn more tricks he might accept him on the team. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
0

Toyota robot can’t slam dunk but shoots a mean 3-pointer

  • The robot detects the location of the basket using a sensor and 3D image computation
  • There is a global shift to create more human-like robots
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
0

TOKYO: It can’t dribble, let alone slam dunk, but Toyota’s basketball robot hardly ever misses a free throw or a 3-pointer.
The 207-centimeter -tall machine made five of eight 3-point shots in a demonstration in a Tokyo suburb Monday, a ratio its engineers say is worse than usual.
Toyota Motor Corp.’s robot, called Cue 3, computes as a three-dimensional image where the basket is, using sensors on its torso, and adjusts motors inside its arm and knees to give the shot the right angle and propulsion for a swish.
Efforts in developing human-shaped robots underline a global shift in robotics use from pre-programmed mechanical arms in limited situations like factories to functioning in the real world with people.
The 2017 version of the robot was designed to make free throws.
Yudai Baba, a basketball player likely representing host Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, took part in the demonstration and also missed a couple of shots. If the robot could learn a few more tricks, he was ready to accept the robot on the team, he said.
“We human players are still better for now,” he said.
Right after missing, the robot slumped over. It wasn’t disappointment, but a temporary power failure.
Cue 3’s name is supposed to reflect the idea the technology can serve as a cue, or signal of great things to come, according to Toyota.
The company plays down how the technology might prove useful. It’s more about boosting morale among engineers, making them open to ideas and challenges.
In making the robot’s outer covering something like that of an armadillo, the engineers said they were just trying to avoid the white metallic look often seen on robots.
The maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has shown off various robots, including one that played a violin. Another, resembling R2-D2 of Star Wars, slides around and picks up things. At Monday’s demonstration, it handed the basketball to Cue 3.
Experts say robots that can mimic human movements, even doing them better, could prove useful in various ways, including picking crops, making deliveries, and working in factories and warehouses.
Stanford University Professor Oussama Khatib, who directs the university’s robotics lab, said Cue 3 demonstrates complex activities such as using sensors and nimble computation in real-time in what he called “visual feedback.”
To shoot hoops, the robot must have a good vision system, be able to compute the ball’s path then execute the shot, he said in a telephone interview.
“What Toyota is doing here is really bringing the top capabilities in perception with the top capabilities in control to have robots perform something that is really challenging,” Khatib said.
Japan has been aggressive in developing humanoids, including those that do little more than offer cute companionship.
Toyota’s rival Honda Motor Co. has its Asimo, a culmination of research into creating a walking robot that started in the 1980s. It not only can run, but also recognize faces, avoid obstacles, shake hands, pour a drink and carry a tray.
When will such robots be able to slam dunk, a feat that will require running, dribbling and jumping?
“In 20 years, with technological advances,” said Tomohiro Nomi, a Toyota engineer who worked on Cue 3.

Topics: Toyota Cue 3 robot

Related

0
Business & Economy
Toyota posts 11% rise in second-quarter profit as Asia sales rise
0
Offbeat
Japan reveals new ‘era’ name ahead of emperor’s abdication

Emperor burger: Tokyo chef whips up $900 monster for new monarch

Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

Emperor burger: Tokyo chef whips up $900 monster for new monarch

  • The Golden Giant Burger, which commemorates the coronation of Crown Prince Naruhito on May 1 and marks the ushering in of Japan’s new Reiwa Era, will stay on the menu until the end of June
  • It measures 25 centimeters in diameter and is topped with foie gras, slices of Japanese beef and freshly shaved black truffles
Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

TOKYO: A Tokyo restaurant is honoring the crowning of the new Japanese emperor next month with a football-sized wagyu beef hamburger served between gold-dusted buns — at an eye-watering cost of $900.
The juicy three-kilogram (six-pound) whopper, painstakingly prepared by chefs at the swanky Oak Door steakhouse in Tokyo’s Roppongi district went on sale Monday.
It measures 25 centimeters (10 inches) in diameter and is topped with foie gras, slices of Japanese beef and freshly shaved black truffles.
“We wanted to do something to celebrate the new emperor and a new era for Japan,” head chef Patrick Shimada told AFP at a private unveiling.
“It also gets me more in touch with my Japanese roots,” added Shimada, a fourth generation Japanese American who concocted the jumbo dish.
“Doing this through an American-style burger using Japanese ingredients — it’s kind of like myself in a bun.”
The Golden Giant Burger, which commemorates the coronation of Crown Prince Naruhito on May 1 and marks the ushering in of Japan’s new Reiwa Era, will stay on the menu until the end of June — although it costs a king’s ransom.
The super-sized feast, which is sprinkled with gold flakes, will set hungry diners back a meaty 100,000 yen ($903) — but comes with a bottle of wine to help soften the blow.
Japan’s current Emperor Akihito will abdicate at the end of April, becoming the first living monarch to step down in 200 years, relinquishing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son.
Japan revealed the name of its new imperial epoch on Monday after 31 years of the Heisei Era.
As chefs get busy grilling their giant burgers, in mediaeval times cooking meat — particularly beef — would have landed them in hot water.
A 1,200-year ban on the consumption of meat in Japan — first decreed in the seventh century on a seasonal basis — saw people severely punished for defying the law and was only ended by the Emperor Meiji in 1872.
Modern Japan, famous for its sushi and rich array of seafood dishes, has whole-heartedly embraced American burger culture since the end of World War II.
“There are so many burger places in Japan these days,” said Shimada. “Walk down the street and you can get a burger almost anywhere. Things catch on — and when they catch on in Japan, they kind of blow up.”

Topics: Japan Tokyo

Related

Special 0 photos
Lifestyle
Offbeat burger choices heat up the frying pans in Islamabad
0
Corporate News
‘Burger King’ serves sandwiches flame-grilled by sun

Latest updates

Pakistani military courts trying civilians on terror charges run out of time
0
Toyota robot can’t slam dunk but shoots a mean 3-pointer
0
Despite setbacks, Hamas’ grip on Gaza has never been tighter
0
China’s Xi: West has long-term economic, military superiority
0
World Bank cuts growth outlook for the Philippines, but remains positive
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.