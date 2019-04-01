You are here

Fugitive tycoon to challenge Hong Kong’s extradition plans

Protesters rally in Hong Kong on March 31, 2019 against the government’s plans to approve extraditions with mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. (AFP)
AFP
  • Hong Kong property tycoon Joseph Lau is wanted in Macau where he was convicted in absentia for bribery
  • He remains a free man because Hong Kong and Macau do not currently have an extradition agreement
AFP
HONG KONG: A fugitive billionaire has vowed to launch a legal challenge against Hong Kong’s controversial plan to sign an extradition agreement with Macau, Taiwan and mainland China, his lawyers said Monday.
Hong Kong property tycoon Joseph Lau is wanted in Macau where he was convicted in absentia for bribery in the gambling enclave in 2014.
He remains a free man because Hong Kong and Macau do not currently have an extradition agreement.
Hong Kong’s government has recently announced plans to overhaul its extradition rules, allowing the transfer of fugitives with Taiwan, Macau and mainland China on a “case-basis” for the first time.
The proposal has sparked large protests and mounting alarm within the city’s business and legal communities who fear it will hammer the financial hub’s international appeal and tangle people up in China’s opaque courts.
Lau has applied for leave to challenge the government’s extradition proposal in the courts, law firm Sit, Fung, Kwong & Shum said in a statement provided to AFP.
“On behalf of Mr. Lau, we have today issued an application in the High Court of Hong Kong for leave to apply for judicial review,” the statement read.
Thousands of protesters hit the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to demonstrate against the new extradition proposal, which will be discussed in the city’s legislature on Wednesday.
Even a number of pro-Beijing politicians and prominent businesspeople have joined a growing chorus of opposition, while Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said it may issue travel warnings if the extradition agreement included China.
The proposal comes at a time of roiling distrust over how Beijing wields its authoritarian legal system — and as two Canadian nationals languish in Chinese custody following the arrest of a top Huawei executive in Vancouver.
The Hong Kong government backtracked last week under pressure and exempted nine primarily economic crimes from the list of offenses that could be covered by the new extradition law.
Critics fear any extradition agreement could leave both business figures and dissidents in Hong Kong vulnerable to China’s politicized courts, fatally undermining a business hub that has thrived off its reputation for a transparent and independent judiciary.
The sudden plan to overhaul Hong Kong’s extradition agreement was sparked by a high-profile murder in Taiwan where a Hong Kong man allegedly strangled his pregnant girlfriend during a holiday trip and then fled.
Historically Hong Kong has baulked at extraditing to the mainland because of the opacity of China’s criminal justice system, and the death penalty — which has been abolished in Hong Kong.
Lau made headlines in 2015 when he spent a combined $76.9 million at auction to buy two rare diamonds for his young daughter.

China’s Xi: West has long-term economic, military superiority

Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

China’s Xi: West has long-term economic, military superiority

  • Since assuming power in China more than six years ago, Xi has ramped up efforts to ensure total party loyalty and discipline
  • Citing Marx and Engels, Xi said socialism would inevitably vanquish capitalism, but that it would be a long historical process
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Developed Western nations have long-term economic, technological and military advantages over China and the Communist Party has to realize that some people will use the West’s strong points to criticize socialism’s failings, President Xi Jinping said.
Since assuming power in China more than six years ago, Xi has ramped up efforts to ensure total party loyalty and discipline, including a sweeping crackdown on corruption, warning the party’s very survival is at stake.
This year, which is marked by a series of sensitive anniversaries including three decades since the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square, has seen a further increase in calls for party loyalty.
On Monday, leading party theoretical journal Qiushi, which means “Seeking Truth,” published lengthy excerpts for the first time from a speech Xi gave in early 2013 shortly after becoming party boss, warning of the dangers the party faces.
Citing Marx and Engels, Xi said socialism would inevitably vanquish capitalism, but that it would be a long historical process. China practices what it calls socialism with Chinese characteristics.
China must “fully appraise the objective reality of the long-term advantage Western developed countries have in the economic, scientific, and military fields, and conscientiously prepare for all aspects of long-term cooperation and struggle between the two social systems,” Xi said.
The party also needed to “face the reality that some people compare the good qualities of Western developed nations with the insufficiencies of our country’s socialist development and offer criticism of it,” he added.
While the party has committed “big mistakes” like the Cultural Revolution, when children turned on parents and students on teachers after Mao Zedong declared class war, the party’s history is “generally speaking glorious,” Xi said.
Those who criticize the revolution — which brought the Communist Party to power in 1949 — are simply trying to incite the overthrow of the party, he added.
But China needs to stick to its landmark economic reforms begun in 1978, without which the party could have fallen, Xi said.
The party “may even have faced a serious crisis, like the death of the party and the death of the country encountered by the Soviet Union and Eastern European countries.”
But China had proved the naysayers wrong, Xi added.
“Both history and reality tell us that only socialism can save China. Only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China. This is the conclusion of history and the choice of the people.”

