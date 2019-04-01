You are here

Taiwan protests China jets crossing center of Taiwan Strait

The Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said the act might endanger the stability of the region.
  • Taiwanese authorities said two Chinese J-11 jets entered the airspace
  • Taiwan’s President said acts like this threaten regional security
BEIJING: Taiwan says its planes warned off Chinese military aircraft that crossed the center line in the Taiwan Strait, calling China’s move a provocation seeking to alter the status quo in the waterway dividing the island from mainland China.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said a pair of Chinese J-11 jet fighters crossed the line around 11 a.m. Sunday and entered the island’s southwestern airspace. It said Taiwan scrambled jets to warn off the Chinese planes, which came within about 185 kilometers of the island itself.
The ministry said in a tweet that the Chinese planes “violated the long-held tacit agreement by crossing the median line” of the strait.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters that such acts sought to alter the status quo and threatened regional security and stability.

Topics: Taiwan China Fighter jets

Single Indian rocket puts satellites in three orbits, in first for nation

  • India became the fourth country last week to shoot down a satellite
  • The country hopes to complete its second lunar exploration program this year
NEW DELHI: An Indian rocket on Monday placed domestic and foreign satellites in three different orbits on a single flight, a first for the nation and a low-cost option that could burnish its reputation for pioneering affordable options in space.
The launch of a domestic intelligence satellite and 28 foreign ones came less than a week after India used an anti-satellite missile to take down one of its own satellites, demonstrating a capability only China, Russia and the United States had possessed previously.
The state-run Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said 24 satellites from the United States, two from Lithuania and one each from Spain and Switzerland were positioned in Monday’s launch, in addition to India’s EMISAT satellite.
“This particular mission is very special for ISRO,” its chairman, K. Sivan, said after the launch from India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.
“This is for the first time the PSLV is carrying out three orbital missions in a single flight,” he said in a speech, referring to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle family of rockets.
Sivan, who previously told media the “three-in-one” launch would help cut costs, said the agency aimed to complete 30 more missions this year, including India’s second lunar exploration program known as the Chandrayaan-2.
Among the satellites in Monday’s launch are 20 earth-imaging satellites of Planet Labs Inc, a private satellite operator based in San Francisco.
Two of the satellites, one from Lithuania and another from Switzerland, will be used for the “Internet of Things,” or connecting physical devices to the Web, the agency added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the agency on the launch and said his government was working on raising citizens’ interest in science and their respect for scientists.
ISRO wants companies such as state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Mumbai-based conglomerate Larsen & Toubro to build its rockets in future.
Last year India said it expected to spend less than 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) on its first manned space mission to be launched by 2022, suggesting it is likely to be cheaper than similar projects by the United States and China.
India’s 2014 launch of an unmanned Mars mission cost $74 million, just a fraction of the $671 million spent by US space agency NASA on its MAVEN Mars mission.

Topics: India rocket satellite

