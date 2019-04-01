You are here

Daesh-linked men arrested far from Philippine militant bases

The militants were arrested in Baggao town. (AFP/File)
AP
MANILA: Two extremists have been arrested with guns, explosives and Daesh group-style black flags in a northern Philippine province far from the traditional territory of militants in the volatile south, police said Monday.

But national police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said the arrest on Thursday of the two militants in Baggao town in Cagayan province at the northern tip of Luzon island was not an indication that Daesh-linked militants have expanded their power far beyond their traditional southern bases.

The militants, Altero Bello and Greg Bello, belonged to an Daesh-aligned extremist group named Syuful Khilafa Fi Luzon, which was established in 2016 but does not have any record of involvement in any attacks in the largely Roman Catholic northern region, a police report said.

“In our view, these groups only want to be known and so far they have not carried out any hostilities or atrocities in that region,” Albayalde said at a news conference in the capital. “When we monitor something like this, the police do preventive measures with the military.”

Police, backed by army troops, seized four pistols, two homemade bombs and two Daesh-style black flags and ammunition from each of the houses of the two militants.

Several small Muslim armed groups in the south, the homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation, began pledging support for the Daesh group in 2015 and picked an Daesh-designated leader, Isnilon Hapilon, in 2016.

Hapilon led hundreds of black flag-waving militants, including foreign fighters, in a devastating siege of southern Marawi city that began in May 2017. US-backed Filipino forces ended the audacious attack after five months.

Hapilon and several other local and foreign militant leaders were killed in the fighting and their groups have been struggling to recover since then amid continuing military offensives, officials said.

A peace deal between the government and the largest militant rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, has started to transform extremists into administrators of their own five-province autonomous region this year. Officials hope the peace accord will help fight the spread of extremism and poverty that could help the Daesh group gain a foothold in the region.

Single Indian rocket puts satellites in three orbits, in first for nation

Reuters
NEW DELHI: An Indian rocket on Monday placed domestic and foreign satellites in three different orbits on a single flight, a first for the nation and a low-cost option that could burnish its reputation for pioneering affordable options in space.
The launch of a domestic intelligence satellite and 28 foreign ones came less than a week after India used an anti-satellite missile to take down one of its own satellites, demonstrating a capability only China, Russia and the United States had possessed previously.
The state-run Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said 24 satellites from the United States, two from Lithuania and one each from Spain and Switzerland were positioned in Monday’s launch, in addition to India’s EMISAT satellite.
“This particular mission is very special for ISRO,” its chairman, K. Sivan, said after the launch from India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.
“This is for the first time the PSLV is carrying out three orbital missions in a single flight,” he said in a speech, referring to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle family of rockets.
Sivan, who previously told media the “three-in-one” launch would help cut costs, said the agency aimed to complete 30 more missions this year, including India’s second lunar exploration program known as the Chandrayaan-2.
Among the satellites in Monday’s launch are 20 earth-imaging satellites of Planet Labs Inc, a private satellite operator based in San Francisco.
Two of the satellites, one from Lithuania and another from Switzerland, will be used for the “Internet of Things,” or connecting physical devices to the Web, the agency added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the agency on the launch and said his government was working on raising citizens’ interest in science and their respect for scientists.
ISRO wants companies such as state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Mumbai-based conglomerate Larsen & Toubro to build its rockets in future.
Last year India said it expected to spend less than 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) on its first manned space mission to be launched by 2022, suggesting it is likely to be cheaper than similar projects by the United States and China.
India’s 2014 launch of an unmanned Mars mission cost $74 million, just a fraction of the $671 million spent by US space agency NASA on its MAVEN Mars mission.

