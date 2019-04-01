Biting, not boxing: British pugilist suspended for munching on opponent

You are here

Boxer David Price reacts after being bitten by Kash Ali during their heavyweight fight on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Kash Ali was accused by opponent David Price of biting him on multiple occasions in the non-title fight
  • ‘I don’t want to share a ring with an animal like that again’
CARDIFF, Wales: A British boxer has had his license suspended after being disqualified for biting during a heavyweight fight.
Kash Ali was accused by opponent David Price of biting him on multiple occasions in the non-title fight in Liverpool on Saturday before it was waved off in the fifth round by the referee. Price had a clear bite mark on his chest.
The British Boxing Board of Control says it has suspended Ali pending a hearing. Ali also has had his purse, estimated to be about £20,000 ($26,000), withheld.
When Price was asked after Saturday’s fight about a rematch against Ali, he said: “I don’t want to share a ring with an animal like that again.”
In 1999, British middleweight Adrian Dodson was banned for 18 months after being found guilty of biting opponent Alain Bonnamie.

  • ‘We obey the Word,’ priests said in a Facebook post showing photographs of the public book burning
  • ‘It’s hard for me to believe that we’re so backward!’
WARSAW: Catholic priests in the northern Polish city of Koszalin burned books they say are sacrilegious this weekend, including tomes from British author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series of fantasy novels.
“We obey the Word,” priests said in a Facebook post showing photographs of the public book burning and quoting Biblical passages from the book of Deuteronomy in the Old Testament.
One passage exhorting believers to destroy the enemies of God includes the passage “burn their idols in the fire.”
The post shows three priests carrying a basket of books and other items including an African-styled face mask through a church to an outside fire pit.
Photographs show priests saying prayers over the fire pit, where other items including a ‘Hello Kitty’ umbrella and a Hindu religious figurine, are also burning.
The Facebook page belongs to the “SMS from Heaven” Catholic evangelical foundation set up to spread Christian message via mobile phone text messages.
“I’d like to believe this is a joke... Seriously? Are people burning fantasy literature in the 21st century in some kind of sick ritual?!” one Facebook user said in a comment underneath.
“It’s hard for me to believe that we’re so backward!” they added.
Launched in 1997, the Harry Potter series of books spins an epic tale of good and evil focused on the adventures of the eponymous bespectacled young wizard as he struggles against the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.
It has sometimes drawn criticism from religious and conservative circles for what they say is its focus on witchcraft.
In recent months, Poland’s influential Roman Catholic church has been struggling to deal with the fallout of revelations about pedophilia among priests that are unprecedented in this overwhelmingly Catholic country.
Last month, the Polish episcopate admitted for the first time that nearly 400 of its clergy had sexually abused children and minors over the last three decades.
That reflected the findings published in February by a charity focused on sex abuse in the church.

