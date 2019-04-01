You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese police disperse rally urging president’s ouster
﻿

Sudanese police disperse rally urging president’s ouster

SUNA quoted police spokesman Hashem Ali as saying that security forces on Sunday arrested a “number of protesters” and filed charges against them under emergency laws declared by President Omar Al-Bashir in February. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 April 2019
AP
0

Sudanese police disperse rally urging president’s ouster

  • Sudan has been gripped by nationwide protests since mid-December
  • Opposition parties and professional unions have called on Al-Bashir to step down after three decades in power
Updated 01 April 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: Sudan’s state-run news agency says police used tear gas to disperse anti-government protests in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across the country.
SUNA quoted police spokesman Hashem Ali as saying that security forces on Sunday arrested a “number of protesters” and filed charges against them under emergency laws declared by President Omar Al-Bashir in February.
Ali says police received reports of injuries both among policemen and protesters. He didn’t elaborate.
Sudan has been gripped by nationwide protests since mid-December. Opposition parties and professional unions have called on Al-Bashir to step down after three decades in power.
Price hikes and food shortages triggered the current wave of unrest. Al-Bashir’s government has met the protests with a heavy-handed crackdown and banned unauthorized public gatherings.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir

Related

0
Middle-East
Blast kills 8 children collecting scrap metal in Sudan
0
Middle-East
Fresh rallies against Al-Bashir as Sudan secures $300M loans

Erdogan suffers major setbacks in local elections in Turkey’s big cities

Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

Erdogan suffers major setbacks in local elections in Turkey’s big cities

  • AK Party lost control of the capital Ankara for the first time since the party’s founding in 2001
  • Both the AKP and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) claimed victory in Istanbul
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

ANKARA/ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered stunning setbacks in local elections as his ruling AK Party lost control of the capital Ankara for the first time since the party’s founding in 2001, possibly complicating his plans to fight back recession.
Both the AKP and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) claimed victory in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and economic hub. The AKP said it had “plenty of” evidence of voting irregularities in Istanbul.
Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics since coming to power 16 years ago and ruled his country with an ever tighter grip, campaigned relentlessly for two months ahead of Sunday’s vote, which he described as a “matter of survival” for Turkey.
But his daily rallies and overwhelmingly supportive media coverage failed to win over voters in the two main cities, as last year’s punishing currency crisis weighed heavily on Turks.
“The people have voted in favor of democracy, they have chosen democracy,” said opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, whose secularist CHP also held its Aegean coastal stronghold of Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.
The AKP and its Islamist predecessor have controlled Istanbul and Ankara for 25 years. The results, which were still being tallied and faced appeals, would likely bring personnel changes at the highest ranks of government, according to sources inside and close to the AKP.
In Istanbul, the county’s largest city, the CHP mayoral candidate was more than 25,000 votes ahead of his AKP opponent as the last votes were being counted, according to the country’s electoral board and CHP data.
But AKP Istanbul provincial head, Bayram Senocak, said voting irregularities had had an impact on the outcome and insisted that Erdogan’s party had won.
In Ankara, Turkish broadcasters said the CHP candidate had won a clear victory, but the AKP said it would appeal in districts across the city and expected to shift the outcome in its favor.
Erdogan’s ruling alliance, including the nationalist MHP, captured 51.7 percent of the nationwide vote with nearly all votes counted, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency. The turnout was a very high 84.52 percent.
Despite eking out majority support across the country, defeat for Erdogan’s religiously conservative party in Ankara was a significant blow for the president. The possibility of losing Istanbul, where he launched his political career and served as mayor in the 1990s, was an even greater shock.
The Turkish lira, which swung wildly in the week ahead of the elections echoing last year’s currency crisis, weakened on Monday as much as 2.5 percent against the dollar before recovering early losses.
An AKP official and a source close to the party predicted a cabinet shuffle or other changes among those around Erdogan, especially given the loss in Istanbul.
“There will certainly be changes in some places, such Erdogan’s close circle in the party and the cabinet,” said the official, who requested anonymity. “Markets expect that there will be a change in the cabinet. This makes a change necessary.”

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Turkey Turkish elections

Related

0
Middle-East
Pro-Kurdish party members detained before Turkey’s elections
Special 0
Middle-East
Erdogan’s AKP loses Ankara in poll, opposition claims Istanbul too

Latest updates

Egypt current account deficit widens, tourism picks up, FDI falls
0
Facebook removes many accounts in India, Pakistan for “inauthentic” behavior
0
Spring snowfall in Saudi Arabia delights residents
0
Erdogan suffers major setbacks in local elections in Turkey’s big cities
0
Fools’ gold: Social media’s best April 1 hoaxes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.