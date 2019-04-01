You are here

UAE minister rejects experts’ report on Yemen

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said the errors in the report are too grave to be ignored. (AFP/File)
  • Gargash said the HCR should focus on support Yemen's government instead
  • UAE and other members refused to renew the Group's mandate
DUBAI: UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has rejected a report by the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen because of the mistakes it contained, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

Gargash urged the Human Rights Council (HRC) instead to concentrate on the provision of support to Yemen’s government to create legitimate institutions and protect human rights.

“The Group’s mistakes and missteps in judgement and methodology are too numerous and too serious to ignore,” the Minister wrote in a letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The letter also had an assessment of the errors in the report. It stated that the Group both exceeded and failed its mandate, had a faulty methodology, did not apply the context of the conflict, misapplied international law and made incorrect claims against the UAE.

The UAE and several other HRC members refused to renew the Group’s mandate last year.

Sudanese police disperse rally urging president’s ouster

Sudanese police disperse rally urging president’s ouster

  • Sudan has been gripped by nationwide protests since mid-December
  • Opposition parties and professional unions have called on Al-Bashir to step down after three decades in power
CAIRO: Sudan’s state-run news agency says police used tear gas to disperse anti-government protests in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across the country.
SUNA quoted police spokesman Hashem Ali as saying that security forces on Sunday arrested a “number of protesters” and filed charges against them under emergency laws declared by President Omar Al-Bashir in February.
Ali says police received reports of injuries both among policemen and protesters. He didn’t elaborate.
Sudan has been gripped by nationwide protests since mid-December. Opposition parties and professional unions have called on Al-Bashir to step down after three decades in power.
Price hikes and food shortages triggered the current wave of unrest. Al-Bashir’s government has met the protests with a heavy-handed crackdown and banned unauthorized public gatherings.

