Seven Algerian businessmen investigated for corruption

UAE minister rejects experts’ report on Yemen

DUBAI: UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has rejected a report by the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen because of the mistakes it contained, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

Gargash urged the Human Rights Council (HRC) instead to concentrate on the provision of support to Yemen’s government to create legitimate institutions and protect human rights.

“The Group’s mistakes and missteps in judgement and methodology are too numerous and too serious to ignore,” the Minister wrote in a letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The letter also had an assessment of the errors in the report. It stated that the Group both exceeded and failed its mandate, had a faulty methodology, did not apply the context of the conflict, misapplied international law and made incorrect claims against the UAE.

The UAE and several other HRC members refused to renew the Group’s mandate last year.