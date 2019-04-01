Seven Algerian businessmen investigated for corruption

You are here

Algerian authorities say they arrested businessman Ali Haddad. (AFP/File)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
  • Algerian authorities arrested a businessman who is considered to be part of Bouteflika’s inner circle
  • Ennahar TV said Bouteflika might resign this week
ALGIERS: Algerian authorities have seized the passports of seven businessmen under investigation over corruption allegations, the private Ennahar TV reported on Monday.
On Sunday, authorities also arrested Ali Haddad, a leading Algerian businessman who was part of the inner circle of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has been facing mass protests for more than a month to resign.
Demonstrators in the North African country, an oil and gas producer, want a new generation of leaders to replace a ruling elite seen by many ordinary Algerians as out of touch and unable to jump-start a faltering economy hampered by cronyism.
No details were immediately available on the reported arrests.
Seeking to defuse the demonstrations, Bouteflika said on March 11 he was dropping plans for a fifth term. But he stopped short of stepping down immediately, to wait for a national conference on political change.
That further enraged protesters, prompting the army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah, to step in by proposing last week to ask the constitutional council to see whether he is still fit for office.
Late on Sunday, Ennahar and El Bilad TV channels said that Bouteflika might resign this week. The government has not commented on the reports.

UAE minister rejects experts’ report on Yemen

Updated 01 April 2019
Arab News
0

UAE minister rejects experts’ report on Yemen

  • Gargash said the HCR should focus on support Yemen's government instead
  • UAE and other members refused to renew the Group's mandate
Updated 01 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has rejected a report by the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen because of the mistakes it contained, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

Gargash urged the Human Rights Council (HRC) instead to concentrate on the provision of support to Yemen’s government to create legitimate institutions and protect human rights.

“The Group’s mistakes and missteps in judgement and methodology are too numerous and too serious to ignore,” the Minister wrote in a letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The letter also had an assessment of the errors in the report. It stated that the Group both exceeded and failed its mandate, had a faulty methodology, did not apply the context of the conflict, misapplied international law and made incorrect claims against the UAE.

The UAE and several other HRC members refused to renew the Group’s mandate last year.

