You are here

  • Home
  • US airlines hit by system-wide outages
﻿

US airlines hit by system-wide outages

Southwest Airlines said on Twitter that it had received word that the problem had already been resolved and that systems would be back up soon. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

US airlines hit by system-wide outages

  • Southwest Airlines Co. said on Twitter that it had received word that the problem had already been resolved
  • The No. 1 US carrier American Airlines said the outage was affecting regional carriers nationwide
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

US airlines were hit by system-wide computer outages on Monday related to problems with the Aerodata planning weight and balance program, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
After reporting problems along with several major peers, however, Southwest Airlines Co. said on Twitter that it had received word that the problem had already been resolved and that systems would be back up soon.
Earlier, carriers had reported problems through their social media accounts, with United Airlines saying it was unable to create paperwork as a result.
The No. 1 US carrier American Airlines said the outage was affecting regional carriers nationwide.
Canada’s Alaska Air Group Inc. also said on its social media account that it was experiencing a system-wide outage.

Topics: aviation US

Related

0
Not enough pilots to go around as US airlines go on hiring spree
0
World
Airlines get ready for new US security rules from Thursday

Eurozone inflation slows amid economic cooldown fears

Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

Eurozone inflation slows amid economic cooldown fears

  • The slowdown of inflation comes as signs are multiplying of slower economic growth
  • Indications of a weak first quarter for the eurozone mounted
Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

BRUSSELS: Inflation in the eurozone slowed in March, data showed on Monday, amid worries that the European economy is cooling as the effects of Brexit finally take a toll.
The slowdown of inflation comes as signs are multiplying of slower economic growth, especially in powerhouse Germany and the bloc’s second-biggest economy, France.
The rise in consumer prices was less than analyst expectations and dipped away from the European Central Bank’s target of close to, but just below 2.0 percent.
Closely tracked core inflation, which strips out volatile energy prices, dropped to 0.8 percent, in a sign that demand is stalling in Europe.
“The overall picture of bleak core inflation remains,” said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING.
Indications of a weak first quarter for the eurozone mounted as a closely-watched survey pointed last month to March output being dragged further down by manufacturing weakness.
Manufacturers in the 19-nation single currency bloc “reported their steepest downturn for six years” as pressure mounted from trade wars and Brexit fears, data company IHS Markit said on March 22.
This as the ECB added to growth worries when its chief Mario Draghi hinted that interest rates would stay low for longer than previously anticipated, to stimulate growth and inflation.
Capital markets analyst Jack Allen said some of the inflation drop could be explained by technical effects, “so the continued weakness in the manufacturing PMIs (Purchasing Managers’ Index) will be a bigger worry for the ECB.”
The unemployment rate in the eurozone meanwhile remained stable at 7.8 percent in February, its lowest level since October 2008, the EU’s Eurostat said on Monday.
Unemployment in the eurozone has fallen steadily since September 2016, when it dropped below the symbolic threshold of 10.0 percent.
It is now near the average rate heading into the 2007-2008 financial crisis, when it stood at 7.5 percent.
Among the 19 countries that have adopted the single currency, the lowest unemployment rate in February was recorded in Germany at 3.1 percent and the Netherlands 3.4 percent.
The highest rates were recorded in Greece at 18.0 percent in December 2018, the latest data available, and Spain at 13.9 percent.
Across the 28 countries of the European Union, the unemployment rate stood at 6.5 percent in February.

Topics: economy Inflation EU

Related

0
Eurozone finance ministers agree reforms: official
0
Business & Economy
France, Germany close to agreement on eurozone reform

Latest updates

US airlines hit by system-wide outages
0
Seven Algerian businessmen investigated for corruption
0
Philippines protests ‘swarming’ of Chinese boats near island
0
Eurozone inflation slows amid economic cooldown fears
0
UAE minister rejects experts’ report on Yemen
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.