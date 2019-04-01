You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook removes many accounts in India, Pakistan for “inauthentic” behavior
﻿

Facebook removes many accounts in India, Pakistan for “inauthentic” behavior

In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP)
Updated 01 April 2019
Reuters
0

Facebook removes many accounts in India, Pakistan for “inauthentic” behavior

  • Most accounts linked to Indian Congress party, Pakistan military
  • Action comes days ahead of India election
Updated 01 April 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Facebook has removed 712 accounts and 390 pages in India and Pakistan because of “inauthentic behavior” and spamming, it said on Monday, much of it linked to India’s main opposition Congress party days before elections and Pakistan’s military.
Facebook has faced increasing pressure from authorities around the world to ensure its platform is not abused for political gains or to spread misinformation, especially ahead of elections.
Among the most significant removals, Facebook said it took down 549 accounts and 138 pages linked to India’s Congress for “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” Facebook said it also banned some accounts linked to an Indian company “associated with” a mobile app promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In Pakistan, Facebook removed 57 accounts, 24 pages, seven groups and 15 Instagram accounts, also for inauthentic behavior, as part of a network which originated in Pakistan and was linked to employees of a unit of the Pakistani military.
“We didn’t find any links between the campaigns we’ve removed today, but they used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others,” Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, said in a statement.
Gleicher added that Facebook removed accounts based on their behavior, not the content, and the action followed an internal investigation in the region ahead of the upcoming elections in India.
India’s staggered election is scheduled to begin on April 11 and end on May 19.
Tension flared last month between nuclear-armed foes India and Pakistan after a suicide bomb attack claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in disputed Kashmir.
The action against accounts linked to India’s Congress marks a rare move by Facebook against a prominent political party in a country where it has more than 300 million users, the highest in the world.
“Our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with an INC (Indian National Congress) IT Cell,” Gleicher said.
In a tweet, the Congress party said none of its official pages, and those run by its verified volunteers, had been taken down. The party is awaiting a response from Facebook to provide a list of all pages and accounts which were removed, it said.

CRITICISM OF POLITICIANS
Facebook’s investigation found that individuals used fake accounts and issued posts which included local news and criticism of political opponents such as the BJP.
Two of the samples shared by Facebook were of posts that criticized Modi’s initiatives and called for supporting the Congress party and its president, Rahul Gandhi.
Separately, Facebook said it had removed 12 accounts and one page, plus one group and one Instagram account, which linked to individuals related to an Indian IT firm named Silver Touch. Among other things, they shared content on the BJP and the alleged misconduct of its political rivals, Facebook said.
Asked what was Silver Touch’s link with politics, Gleicher said Facebook only knew it was an Indian IT firm that, among other things, worked for Modi’s BJP. The only link Facebook saw was that the company was associated with a mobile application promoted by Modi, Gleicher said, without elaborating.
Silver Touch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Calls to BJP’s IT head, Amit Malviya, went unanswered.
Facebook said it had also removed another 227 pages and 94 accounts in India for violating its policies on spam and misrepresentation.
In Pakistan, Facebook said it removed pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that spread information about Pakistani politics, the Indian government and the Pakistani military.
Those accounts were being run by employees of the Pakistani military’s public relations arm, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Facebook said.
No comment was immediately available from ISPR.
These Pakistani accounts, pages, groups and Instagram accounts removed from Facebook had more than 2.8 million followers.
Facebook has been taking such measures across the globe.
Last week, it removed a social media network in the Philippines and took the unusual step of linking it to a businessman who said he had managed the president’s online election campaign in 2016.
It took similar actions recently against accounts in Russia and Iran.

Topics: Facebook India Pakistan

Tech giants must probe Qatar hate preacher, analysts say

Updated 8 min ago
BEN FLANAGAN
0

Tech giants must probe Qatar hate preacher, analysts say

  • Yusuf Al-Qaradawi is ‘a maker of bomb-makers’ and platforms must investigate his online activity
  • Al-Qaradawi has ‘most certainly’ encouraged acts of terror in the past, and continues to disseminate messages via social media despite being in his 90s
Updated 8 min ago
BEN FLANAGAN
0

LONDON: It is time for social media companies to get tough with Qatar-based Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, experts on extremism have said, as the controversial cleric is named in Arab News’ ongoing “Preachers of Hate” series.
In media appearances spanning decades, notably on the Doha-based Al Jazeera news channel, Al-Qaradawi has voiced his often extreme views, which have included justifying suicide bombings, praising the Holocaust and authorizing attacks on all Jews. He has also issued fatwas (religious edicts) that demean women.
It is for this reason that Al-Qaradawi was included in this newspaper’s “Preachers of Hate” series, which analyzes extremist preachers from various religions, backgrounds and nationalities.
Despite his weekly show on Al Jazeera no longer airing, and a recent tweet in which Al-Qaradawi claims that he is not a preacher of hate, experts say the renegade cleric still has vast influence. Much of this is via social media, prompting calls for action.
Josh Lipowsky, senior research analyst at the Counter-Extremism Project (CEP), said it was inappropriate for Qatar to have provided Al-Qaradawi with a media platform on Al Jazeera. “It helped raise his profile, to expand his influence. Even though he isn’t making as many appearances as he once did, his words still matter and he still has influence,” Lipowsky said.
“The elevation and prominence given to Al-Qaradawi has enabled him to continue to spread his views. We need to make sure these platforms are no longer available.”
Research by the CEP, a non-profit organization that combats extremist groups, points to Al-Qaradawi’s vast social media network.

-------

READ MORE

Qaradawi and Qatar: the hate preacher who became Doha’s spiritual guide

Preachers of Hate: Arab News launches series to expose hate-mongers from all religions

-------


As of Jan. 15, his main channel on YouTube had almost 6 million followers, while his verified Twitter and Facebook accounts had about 2.3 million followers each.
Blocking the cleric’s YouTube channel, for example, would be “one step” in curtailing his influence, said Lipowsky. “We’d call on the social media companies to seriously review these accounts to determine whether they’re in compliance with these companies’ own terms-of-service agreements.”
“Based on his past rhetoric and support of violence, these social media companies should take a thorough look at his accounts in order to determine that they’re not being used to further spread extremist propaganda.”
Facebook and Twitter did not respond to an Arab News request for comment. Al Jazeera did not respond to questions about its airing of Al-Qaradawi’s weekly show “Shariah and Life.”
Lipowsky pointed to some of Al-Qaradawi’s more extreme comments made on that show, such as claims that the Holocaust was a divine punishment for the Jews.
“His platforms gave him widespread influence across the world. His ‘Shariah and Life’ program on Al Jazeera reportedly had an audience of 60 million people before it ended in 2013. He used the show to espouse many of his hard-line views,” Lipowsky said.
“Even though his TV show has since ended, he continues to maintain influence online, on Twitter … His Facebook (account) has more than 2 million followers,” he said.
“What we need is to apply pressure in order to remove his support. It could be diplomatic, it could be economic,” he said.
“We’ve already seen countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt take action. But I think there needs to be a more concerted effort by governments in the region to identify extremist propaganda and act against it.”
Writer and columnist Abdellatif El-Menawy agreed that investigating whether Al-Qaradawi is in breach of social media sites’ terms and conditions is “part of their responsibility.”
Paul Stott, research fellow at the Center on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society in London, said the best approach to combating Al-Qaradawi’s views is to challenge rather than ban them.
Social media companies have been effective at removing pornographic images, but are less effective at taking out extreme political content that advocates violence, he added.
“Probably knowledge among the big social media companies about Islam per se, and then the more extreme currents within it, is probably pretty low,” Stott said.
Al-Qaradawi has “most certainly” encouraged acts of terror in the past, and continues to disseminate messages via social media despite being in his 90s, Stott added.
“Al-Qaradawi’s views are reprehensible … He isn’t someone who mellowed with age. In a way, his danger comes from his ability at certain times to convince people that he’s a sort of ‘man of peace’,” Stott said.
“This is somebody who’s a maker of bomb-makers, rather than being a bomb-maker himself.”

Topics: Yusuf Al-Qaradawi Qatar

Related

0
World
Preachers of Hate: Arab News launches series to expose hate-mongers from all religions
Special 0
World
Brenton Tarrant: How the far right changed the face of terror

Latest updates

2019 Global Aviation Summit opens in Riyadh
0
Expert calls for improved legal rights in Saudi Arabia
0
Palestinians consider recalling envoy over Brazil’s Jerusalem trade mission
0
US suspends F-35 deliveries to Turkey over Russian arms
0
Tech giants must probe Qatar hate preacher, analysts say
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.