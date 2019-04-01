You are here

Egypt current account deficit widens, tourism picks up, FDI falls

Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, June 7, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 01 April 2019
Reuters
Egypt current account deficit widens, tourism picks up, FDI falls

  • Travel revenues rose to $2.86 billion in the quarter from $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, Reuters calculations showed
  • Egypt’s net foreign direct investments declined in the same period to $1.74 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier
Updated 01 April 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s current account deficit widened to $2.1 billion in the last three months of 2018 from a deficit of $1.78 billion in the same period a year previously, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data released on Monday.
Tourism improved in Egypt. Travel revenues rose to $2.86 billion in the quarter from $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, Reuters calculations showed.
Foreign portfolio investments recorded an outflow of $2.65 billion in the quarter versus an inflow of $540.7 million in the same quarter the year prior.
“Overall, the balance of payments in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018/19 is negative because we achieved a deficit for the first time since fiscal year 2015/16, mainly pulled down by negative net portfolio investments due to the turbulence in emergent economies,” said Yara Elkahky, an economist at Naeem Brokerage.
Egypt’s net foreign direct investments declined in the same period to $1.74 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.
Petroleum exports rose to $3.2 billion in the quarter from $2.03 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Petroleum imports declined to $2.36 billion from $3.23 billion year-on-year. Egypt became a net exporter of natural gas in late 2018.
The central bank had previously separated petroleum investments but did not do so in the report released on Monday.
The trade deficit narrowed to $9.36 billion in the quarter from $9.84 billion in the second quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year.
“The petroleum trade balance will continue to improve on the back of gas exports,” said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage. “The non-petroleum trade deficit should stabilize pending an improvement in exports.”
Suez Canal revenues edged up to $1.49 billion in the quarter from $1.39 billion year-on-year.
Expatriate remittances fell to $6.14 billion in the quarter from $7.1 billion year-on-year.
The overall balance of payments registered a deficit of $2.06 billion during the quarter, the second quarter of the fiscal year beginning in July. It registered a surplus of $515.2 million in the same period last year.
“Hopefully, tourism will continue to outperform,” El-Swaify said. “And foreign portfolio investments have actually reversed their trend, so this is an item that will change going forward.”
Egypt’s economy has struggled to lure back foreign investors and tourists since a 2011 uprising drove them away. In late 2016, it signed a $12 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in to boost growth.
As part of the plan, the government imposed economic reforms that have strained the budgets of millions of Egyptians, among them devaluing the currency, cutting energy subsidies and introducing a value-added tax.

Oil market supply and demand balance is fragile: Iran

Updated 01 April 2019
Reuters
Oil market supply and demand balance is fragile: Iran

  • Oil prices are being supported by US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
  • The US reimposed sanctions on Tehran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers
Updated 01 April 2019
Reuters
LONDON: The balance between supply and demand in the oil market is fragile, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday, as he called on crude producers to be wary of troubles caused by US sanctions.
Oil prices are being supported by US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela along with voluntary supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers. “Oil market is in a fragile situation considering the supply and demand balance, so the oil producers should be wary of any trouble in the oil market, especially due to US measures against big oil producers,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA upon his arrival in Moscow.
Zanganeh was traveling to Moscow to discuss the oil market with his Russian counterpart Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.
“Russia is one of the biggest oil producers in the world, and we are in a situation that we thought it is necessary to discuss the oil market with our Russian friends,” Zanganeh said.
The US reimposed sanctions on Tehran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers. Those sanctions have already halved Iranian oil exports.
The United States is likely to renew waivers to sanctions for most countries buying Iranian crude, including the biggest buyers China and India, in exchange for pledges to cut combined imports to below 1 million barrels per day.
US President Donald Trump eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke off Tehran’s main source of revenue. Washington is pressuring Iran to curtail its nuclear program and stop backing militant proxies across the Middle East.

