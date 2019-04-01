You are here

﻿

Unknown footage of John Lennon, Yoko Ono resurfaces after 50 years

In this file photo taken on March 25, 1969 Beatles member John Lennon (L) and his wife Yoko Ono receive journalists in the bedroom of the Hilton hotel in Amsterdam, during their honeymoon in Europe. (AFP)
This file photo taken on March 25, 1969 shows Beatles member John Lennon (L) and his wife Yoko Ono receiving journalists in the bedroom of the Hilton hotel in Amsterdam, during their honeymoon in Europe. (AFP)
  • The European leg of their honeymoon was a huge media event — each step captured by photographers and videographers
THE HAGUE: Fifty years after John Lennon and Yoko Ono famously staged a honeymoon “bed-in” for peace in an Amsterdam hotel, a Dutchman has unearthed 30 minutes of color footage of the event from his cellar.
The couple spent a week mostly under the sheets at the Hilton hotel to spread a pacifist message — smoking, eating, singing and playing guitar while receiving journalists for interviews.
The European leg of their honeymoon, which included an unusual press conference in Vienna with the glamor pair obscured inside a giant “bag,” was a huge media event — each step captured by photographers and videographers.
This included a Dutch team shooting footage for a two-part, 84-minute documentary, a kind of video diary filmed at the pair’s request.
It was broadcast only once, shortly after the honeymoon, and shown at the Edinburgh Film Festival the same year before disappearing into the archives of broadcaster KRO, where Jan Hovers was employed in the 1980s.
During a major cleanup of used film reels, he stumbled upon a tin marked: “Mr & Mrs.Lennon’s Honeymoon” among others earmarked for the rubbish heap.
“I asked if I could keep it and they said: ‘No problem, it will all be destroyed anyway’,” Hovers told the Nieuwsuur current affairs program broadcast Sunday.
He said he watched the footage with great pleasure, but then “forgot about it.”
“I never thought it could be unique material. I thought it was a copy. There was no Internet of course, so one could not check.”
As Amsterdam marks the 50th anniversary of the unusual honeymoon, a former colleague remembered that Hovers had once mentioned the find to him.
The colleague “knocked on the door and said: ‘Didn’t you have a film of John and Yoko from the time?’ Only then did I fetch it from the cellar,” Hovers said.
Lennon, co-founder, singer, and songwriter for the Beatles, married Ono in Gibraltar in 1969. He was shot dead in New York in 1980.
Lennon and Beatles biographer Mark Lewinsohn told Nieuwsuur he had no idea the footage existed until now and described it as “very special.”
“It’s a great addition to the archive... It’s another half-an-hour of film of John Lennon and Yoko Ono that will tell us things that will make us more informed and better appreciate what they did.”
The footage, parts of it broadcast by Nieuwsuur, shows the couple in long, white pyjamas in their bed on different days, with two large posters reading “Hair Peace” and “Bed Peace” sellotaped to the hotel window behind them.
In one part, Lennon is sitting in bed playing guitar as Ono looks on, in one they are eating, and in another we see the pair from the back, sitting up the bed as they switch off the light to go to sleep.
After their Amsterdam sojourn, the couple flew to Vienna for a press conference where they spoke to reporters from within a large bag.
Footage of their plane journey to the Austrian capital is on the tape, including some of the press scrums the pair were constantly confronted with.
“We’re serious about the peace bit you know,” Lennon is heard saying toward the end of the program. “If we make people laugh, that’s enough, you know.”

Topics: Beatles John Lennon Yoko Ono

Catholic priests burn Harry Potter books in Poland

Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

Catholic priests burn Harry Potter books in Poland

  • ‘We obey the Word,’ priests said in a Facebook post showing photographs of the public book burning
  • ‘It’s hard for me to believe that we’re so backward!’
Updated 01 April 2019
AFP
0

WARSAW: Catholic priests in the northern Polish city of Koszalin burned books they say are sacrilegious this weekend, including tomes from British author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series of fantasy novels.
“We obey the Word,” priests said in a Facebook post showing photographs of the public book burning and quoting Biblical passages from the book of Deuteronomy in the Old Testament.
One passage exhorting believers to destroy the enemies of God includes the passage “burn their idols in the fire.”
The post shows three priests carrying a basket of books and other items including an African-styled face mask through a church to an outside fire pit.
Photographs show priests saying prayers over the fire pit, where other items including a ‘Hello Kitty’ umbrella and a Hindu religious figurine, are also burning.
The Facebook page belongs to the “SMS from Heaven” Catholic evangelical foundation set up to spread Christian message via mobile phone text messages.
“I’d like to believe this is a joke... Seriously? Are people burning fantasy literature in the 21st century in some kind of sick ritual?!” one Facebook user said in a comment underneath.
“It’s hard for me to believe that we’re so backward!” they added.
Launched in 1997, the Harry Potter series of books spins an epic tale of good and evil focused on the adventures of the eponymous bespectacled young wizard as he struggles against the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.
It has sometimes drawn criticism from religious and conservative circles for what they say is its focus on witchcraft.
In recent months, Poland’s influential Roman Catholic church has been struggling to deal with the fallout of revelations about pedophilia among priests that are unprecedented in this overwhelmingly Catholic country.
Last month, the Polish episcopate admitted for the first time that nearly 400 of its clergy had sexually abused children and minors over the last three decades.
That reflected the findings published in February by a charity focused on sex abuse in the church.

Topics: Offbeat Harry Potter Poland

