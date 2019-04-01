Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center

RIYADH: The Air War Center will contribute to developing and modernizing combat plans against potential threats, developing and evaluating air force capabilities, standardizing combat concepts and doctrines, and testing and evaluating systems and weapons.

It will support the combat readiness of the air force, carry out joint exercises with friendly countries, and provide training in advanced electronic warfare.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday also launched the first Hawk jet training aircraft at the King Abdul Aziz Air Base, which was assembled and some of its parts manufactured locally by citizens.

The crown prince was given a briefing on the stages of assembling and manufacturing the main parts of the Hawk by Saudi youth, the tests on the plane after assembly, and the testing of the aircraft after flight. He also learned about the initiatives of the Saudi-British program on the transfer and localization of technology, as more than 70 percent of Saudi youth are working on the assembly of 22 Hawk aircraft after more than two years of training by international experts.

The crown prince witnessed the launch ceremony. He unveiled the plane, and signed the front of it.

He then went to the plane’s launch platform, where the captain of the plane received permission from the crown prince via radio to take off. “In the name of Allah, and on the blessing of Allah, fly above the most precious land,” the crown prince said.

The Saudi-British Defense Cooperation Program, in collaboration with BAE Systems, oversaw the training of Saudi youth with the participation of more than 25 national companies.

The crown prince was accompanied during the event by a number of princes and officials.