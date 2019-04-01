You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center
﻿

Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lays the foundation stone for the establishment of the Air War Center at the King Abdul Aziz Air Base. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center

  • It will support the combat readiness of the air force
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Air War Center will contribute to developing and modernizing combat plans against potential threats, developing and evaluating air force capabilities, standardizing combat concepts and doctrines, and testing and evaluating systems and weapons.

It will support the combat readiness of the air force, carry out joint exercises with friendly countries, and provide training in advanced electronic warfare.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday also launched the first Hawk jet training aircraft at the King Abdul Aziz Air Base, which was assembled and some of its parts manufactured locally by citizens.

The crown prince was given a briefing on the stages of assembling and manufacturing the main parts of the Hawk by Saudi youth, the tests on the plane after assembly, and the testing of the aircraft after flight. He also learned about the initiatives of the Saudi-British program on the transfer and localization of technology, as more than 70 percent of Saudi youth are working on the assembly of 22 Hawk aircraft after more than two years of training by international experts.

The crown prince witnessed the launch ceremony. He unveiled the plane, and signed the front of it.

He then went to the plane’s launch platform, where the captain of the plane received permission from the crown prince via radio to take off. “In the name of Allah, and on the blessing of Allah, fly above the most precious land,” the crown prince said.

The Saudi-British Defense Cooperation Program, in collaboration with BAE Systems, oversaw the training of Saudi youth with the participation of more than 25 national companies.

The crown prince was accompanied during the event by a number of princes and officials.

Topics: Saudi military Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches first locally assembled Hawk jet training aircraft 
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince receives China’s defense minister

KSRelief distributes food supplies in Marib

Updated 52 min 11 sec ago
SPA
0

KSRelief distributes food supplies in Marib

  • A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen
Updated 52 min 11 sec ago
SPA
0

MARIB: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday distributed 140 food baskets in Yemen’s Marib governorate among 840 people as part of its ongoing relief activities in the war-torn country.

KSRelief has provided treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.

A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers specializing in eye injuries.

The center has also launched a series of courses for women in Al-Houta and Al-Musaymir districts in Lahij to train them in mobile phone maintenance, dairy production and first aid.

Sixty women have participated in these courses, which include information about how to market their skills to create income for themselves and their families, KSRelief said.

In October 2018, the center launched a vocational training program for women in Yemen’s Shabwah governorate.

The program trained 100 women over two months in four vocations: Hairdressing, sewing and embroidery, making pastries and sweets, and making perfume and incense.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief orphan project honors mothers
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center KSRelief highlights humanitarian work at Chile conference

Latest updates

Tech giants must probe Qatar hate preacher, analysts say
0
US sends message to Turkey, halts F-35 equipment shipments -sources
0
Egypt denies rumors of explosives found on Libyan plane
0
US considering fresh sanctions against new sectors of Iranian economy
0
Saudi crown prince lays cornerstone of Air War Center
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.