You are here

  • Home
  • US envoy arrives in Kabul to brief Afghan leaders ahead of peace talks
﻿

US envoy arrives in Kabul to brief Afghan leaders ahead of peace talks

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. (AFP)
Updated 01 April 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

US envoy arrives in Kabul to brief Afghan leaders ahead of peace talks

  • Khalilzad took to Twitter following initial audiences with members of the government later in the day
Updated 01 April 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Sunday to brief members of the Afghan government on developments in peace talks between Washington and the Taliban.

Khalilzad’s visit is the first since Hamdullah Mohib, a national security adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, publicly accused the Afghan-born diplomat of using the peace process to become the head of a provisional government, referring to him as a “viceroy.”

The incident led to Mohib being summoned by the US State Department and barred from entering the country.

On Monday, Haroon Chakhansuri, a government spokesman, said Khalilzad would hold talks with Ghani following the conclusion of the fifth round of diplomacy between the Taliban and the US in Doha last month.

The chief executive of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, will also attend the meeting.

“The talks with him (Khalilzad) will be about the peace process, and about what the government of Afghanistan can contribute to it, to bring peace to the country,” Abdullah told ministers on Monday.

Khalilzad took to Twitter following initial audiences with members of the government later in the day.

“Glad to be back in #Kabul. I started my morning by meeting with #Afghan government representatives with responsibility for the #AfghanPeaceProcess, including the President’s Chief of Staff Rahimi & SE Daudzai. We discussed the urgency of making progress on intra-Afghan dialogue,” he said, posting pictures of the talks at the US Embassy.

The previous round of peace talks — described by both the militants and the US as “significant” in terms of progress, focused on the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after more than 17 years of war, in return for Taliban pledges not to interfere in Washington’s interests overseas.

Fresh talks are expected to be announced in Doha soon, where the group has maintained an office for several years.

Topics: United States Kabul Afghanistan afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad Taliban

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad next week for ‘serious talks’ on Afghanistan
0
World
Taliban warned against peace deal without Kabul’s consent

Single Indian rocket puts satellites in three orbits, in first for nation

Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

Single Indian rocket puts satellites in three orbits, in first for nation

  • India became the fourth country last week to shoot down a satellite
  • The country hopes to complete its second lunar exploration program this year
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0
NEW DELHI: An Indian rocket on Monday placed domestic and foreign satellites in three different orbits on a single flight, a first for the nation and a low-cost option that could burnish its reputation for pioneering affordable options in space.
The launch of a domestic intelligence satellite and 28 foreign ones came less than a week after India used an anti-satellite missile to take down one of its own satellites, demonstrating a capability only China, Russia and the United States had possessed previously.
The state-run Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said 24 satellites from the United States, two from Lithuania and one each from Spain and Switzerland were positioned in Monday’s launch, in addition to India’s EMISAT satellite.
“This particular mission is very special for ISRO,” its chairman, K. Sivan, said after the launch from India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.
“This is for the first time the PSLV is carrying out three orbital missions in a single flight,” he said in a speech, referring to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle family of rockets.
Sivan, who previously told media the “three-in-one” launch would help cut costs, said the agency aimed to complete 30 more missions this year, including India’s second lunar exploration program known as the Chandrayaan-2.
Among the satellites in Monday’s launch are 20 earth-imaging satellites of Planet Labs Inc, a private satellite operator based in San Francisco.
Two of the satellites, one from Lithuania and another from Switzerland, will be used for the “Internet of Things,” or connecting physical devices to the Web, the agency added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the agency on the launch and said his government was working on raising citizens’ interest in science and their respect for scientists.
ISRO wants companies such as state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Mumbai-based conglomerate Larsen & Toubro to build its rockets in future.
Last year India said it expected to spend less than 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) on its first manned space mission to be launched by 2022, suggesting it is likely to be cheaper than similar projects by the United States and China.
India’s 2014 launch of an unmanned Mars mission cost $74 million, just a fraction of the $671 million spent by US space agency NASA on its MAVEN Mars mission.
Topics: India rocket satellite

Related

Special 0
World
Modi declares India a ‘space power’ after satellite shot down
0
Pakistan
Pakistan’s envoy to India appointed new foreign secretary

Latest updates

Singapore proposes tough new measures to fight 'fake news'
0
Single Indian rocket puts satellites in three orbits, in first for nation
0
British MEP loses Brexit visa role over Gibraltar row
0
E-cigarettes haven’t made teen smoking cool again: study
0
UK Parliament rejects alternatives to May’s Brexit deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.