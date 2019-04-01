Egypt denies rumors of explosives found on Libyan plane

1. Libyan carrier denies flight detained after explosives found on board
Libyan Airlines has denied that one of its airplanes was detained at Egypt’s Borj El-Arab Airport after rumors claimed that “explosives” were detected on board.
The head of the company’s media department, Mohammad Ganiwa, said the plane en route from Alexandria experienced a technical issue that forced it to return back to the airport. Ganiwa was quoted by a local news network as saying that the company sent another plane out, as well as a team of technicians.
He denied rumors suggesting the plane was detained at the Egyptian airport.
2. Egypt authority says ‘hottest summer’ rumors are baseless
The head of Egypt’s General Meteorological Authority has denied that the upcoming summer season in the country will be the “hottest ever.”
Rumors have claimed that the current unstable weather conditions in Egypt will make the coming summer season extremely hot.
Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Aal was quoted by Egyptian TV channel DMC as saying that there is no connection to the current weather changes, to temperature degrees during the summer. Abdel-Aal explained the current unstable weather conditions result from global climate changes.
